Tuesday, August 24, 2021
ICICI-Videocon loan case: ED submits draft charges

The draft charges were proposed against former ICICI Bank MD and CEO Chanda Kochhar, her husband Deepak, Videocon group’s Venugopal Dhoot and others.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
August 25, 2021 3:23:07 am
The ED in its chargesheet had claimed that Chanda Kochhar accepted Rs 64 crore from Dhoot for sanctioning a loan of Rs 300 crore from ICICI Bank. (File)

The ED on Tuesday submitted draft charges in the ICICI-Videocon loans case. The draft charges were proposed against former ICICI Bank MD and CEO Chanda Kochhar, her husband Deepak, Videocon group’s Venugopal Dhoot and others.

The ED in its chargesheet had claimed that Kochhar accepted Rs 64 crore from Dhoot for sanctioning a loan of Rs 300 crore from ICICI Bank.

The ED had invoked sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act against the accused.

