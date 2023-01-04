Venugopal Dhoot held only after Kochhars said why not him: lawyer

VENUGOPAL DHOOT was arrested despite cooperating with the CBI because his co-accused — former ICICI Bank MD and CEO Chanda Kochhar and her husband Deepak Kochhar — had questioned during their first remand hearing why he had not been held so far, the Videocon Chairman’s lawyer told a special court Tuesday.

Dhoot was subsequently arrested “mechanically”, lawyer Sandeep Ladda told the court. The Kochhar couple was arrested by the CBI on December 23, 2022, and Dhoot three days later. They are currently in judicial custody till January 10. While Deepak Kochhar and Dhoot are in the Arthur Road jail, Chanda Kochhar is in the Byculla women’s jail.

“During their remand hearing on December 24, it was argued on behalf of Kochhars that why is Dhoot not arrested. It was even recorded in the remand order by the court. Their fear was that he may become an approver (for the CBI against them).

This created pressure on the investigating officer. He then had to mechanically arrest (Dhoot),” Ladda told the court.

The lawyer representing the Kochhars, Kushal Mor, opposed Ladda’s submission and said the lawyers had only said the borrower in the case had not been arrested.

The bank and Chanda Kochhar have been under regulatory scrutiny after The Indian Express first reported on March 29, 2018, that Dhoot provided crores of rupees to a firm he had set up with Deepak Kochhar and two relatives six months after his own firm got a Rs 3,250 crore loan from ICICI Bank in 2012.

In 2019, the CBI had lodged an FIR against the Kochhar couple, Dhoot and some firms for allegedly cheating ICICI Bank of Rs 1,730 crore until March 2012.

On Tuesday, Dhoot’s lawyer also argued before the special court that the CBI had not followed guidelines set by the Supreme Court and had arrested him in an illegal manner despite his cooperation on the summons issued.

Dhoot was summoned by the CBI last month and appeared before it on December 22, the lawyer said. When he was summoned again, he gave “cogent reasons” for why he could not be present and assured the investigating officer that he would appear before him on December 26.

“On December 26, despite knowing that the Kochhars were arrested, he (Dhoot) himself went to the CBI. He even took an earlier flight from Aurangabad and reached the CBI office at 10 am after he was told by the investigating officer that he had to be confronted with the couple. Despite this cooperation, he was arrested at 10.30 am,” Ladda said.

CBI prosecutor A Limosin told the court that Dhoot was asked to be present for a confrontation with the Kochhars but had not appeared when summoned.

The prosecutor also said that IPC section 409 (criminal breach of trust) was added against Chanda Kochhar as it was found that there were violations of RBI and ICICI bank guidelines. She had not revealed that the loans for which she had a role in sanctioning were being given to a company whose head had a business relationship with her husband, the prosecutor contended.

The court will hear Kochhar’s lawyer Wednesday on whether she has the right to oppose the CBI’s plea to add IPC section 409 against her.

On Thursday, the court will decide on whether to allow the Kochhars and Dhoot home food, medicines and other items in jail.

Mor told the court that Chanda Kochhar was “extremely frail” with ailments, including vertigo and hyperlipidemia. He said the Byculla jail hospital records had confirmed vertigo and pain in her knees, and sought a chair for her. He said Deepak Kochhar had undergone knee surgery.

Ladda said Dhoot had a heart condition and severe diabetes, which could get aggravated.