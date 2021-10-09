Mumbai: I&B secretary visits site of national animation centre

Union information and broadcasting secretary Apurva Chandra visited Mumbai and took a review of the proposed National Centre of Excellence in Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming and Comics project.

Chandra visited the site and held wide ranging consultations with various stakeholders, as part of his two-day tour.

He visited the site near Film City – a 20-acre land allotted by Maharashtra government where the ministry of Information and Broadcasting is developing the Centre in collaboration with IIT-Bombay. Chandra also held detailed discussions with director, IIT-Bombay, Subhasis Chaudhary. Chandra also visited the Whistling Woods International Film Institute located in Film City Complex and met with producer Subhash Ghai and others. He also visited various private production facilities in Mumbai, including the Firescore Interactive.