IAS officer Tukaram Mundhe transferred within 2 months

Tukaram Mundhe, a 2005-batch IAS officer, who was appointed as commissioner (Family Welfare) and director (National Health Mission) was transferred on Tuesday within two months of his appointment. He has not been given any new position and kept on waiting.

Mundhe was among seven IAS officer transferred by the state government on Tuesday. However, the transfer of Mundhe – known for his strict yet controversial methods of working – is unexpected. According to sources in the public health department, the Chief Minister’s Office decided on transferring him after his functioning with doctors and officials created discontent within the department. Mundhe was involved in a controversy during his previous tenure, especially as the commissioner at the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation. He was then transferred to a side posting as secretary (State Human Rights Commission). He was brought to the public health department two months ago.

In other transfers, Dr V N Suryawanshi (2006 batch), who was additional commissioner (MMRDA), has been posted as commissioner (Excise) in Mumbai. Bhagyashree Banayat of 2012 batch, who the chief executive officer (CEO) of Shri Saibaba Sansthan Trust in Shirdi, has been posted as member secretary of Vidarbha Statutory Development Board in Nagpur. Vinay Sadashiv Moon (2011 batch), CEO of Bhandara Zilla Parishad, has been posted as CEO of Parbhani Zilla Parishad.

Sunil Chavan (2007 batch) has been made commissioner (Agriculture) in Pune while S M Kurtkoti (2013 batch) is now CEO of Bhandara Zilla Parishad. Saumya Sharma (2018 batch), assistant collector of Deglur sub-division in Nanded, has been posted as CEO of Nagpur Zilla Parishad.