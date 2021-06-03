IAS officer S V R Srinivas appointed MMRDA Commissioner

The state government on Thursday appointed S V R Srinivas as Metropolitan Commissioner of Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA). Srinivas replaces R A Rajeev, who was denied a second three-month extension by the state government. Rajeev had retired in February 2021 and had been given a three-month contract to helm the MMRDA.

Srinivas, an IAS officer of the 1991 batch, earlier worked in MMRDA as additional commissioner and in the BMC as additional commissioner.

Forest Secretary Milind Mhaiskar, who was also in contention for the post of Metropolitan Commissioner, will replace Srinivas as the state’s new housing secretary. B Venugopal Reddy, Managing Director, SICOM, has been posted as the new Forest Secretary.

Lokesh Chandra has been appointed the new General Manager for BEST, replacing Surendra Bagade, who has gone on central deputation.

Vikas Chandra Rastogi, Project Director, Nanaji Deshmukh Krishi Sanjeevani Project, Mumbai has been posted as Principal Secretary, General Administration Department, Mantralaya.

S N Bhange, Managing Director, Maharashtra State Fisheries Development Corporation, Mumbai has been posted as Secretary (SDC) and Special Enquiry Officer (2) in GAD.

Dr Shrikar Pardeshi, who worked in the Prime Minister’s Office, has been posted as Managing Director, SICOM, Mumbai, while Gondia Collector Deepak Kumar Meena has been posted as Deputy Secretary, Bahujan Welfare and OBC Department.

Meanwhile, sources in the bureaucracy said that Chief Secretary S J Kunte is very keen that a regular secretary is appointed in charge of the irrigation department. Earlier, many in the bureaucracy were opposed to retired IAS officers being brought in as Officers on Special Duty. V K Gautam’s appointment as officer on special duty in irrigation after his retirement had also raised a controversy. There are indications that BMC Additional Commissioner Ashwini Bhide may replace Gautam as principal secretary irrigation.

The state government is yet to take a decision on the fate of Radheshyam Mopalwar who, in spite of retiring in 2018, has received numerous extensions as Managing Director of Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation.