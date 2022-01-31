scorecardresearch
Sunday, January 30, 2022
IAS officer held in exams scam may be placed under suspension today

🔴 According to the All-India Civil Services Rules, an officer has to be placed under suspension if he is in custody for more than 48 hours.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
January 31, 2022 3:52:40 am
Chief Secretary Debashish Chakrabarty told The Indian Express, "The course of action would be decided after an official report is received and examined by the state government."

IAS OFFICER Sushil Khodwekar, who was arrested by Pune Police in the examination scam is likely to be placed under suspension on Monday.

Pune Police Commissioner Amitabh Gupta has sent a report to the state government late on Saturday evening as Khodwekar is an all-India services officer and a direct recruit.

According to the All-India Civil Services Rules, an officer has to be placed under suspension if he is in custody for more than 48 hours.

Chief Secretary Debashish Chakrabarty told The Indian Express, “The course of action would be decided after an official report is received and examined by the state government.”

