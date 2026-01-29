IAF deploys ATC, meteorological team at Baramati after aircraft crash

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Following the crash of a chartered aircraft in Baramati on Wednesday morning in which five persons, including Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, were killed, the Indian Air Force (IAF) has deployed a team to provide Air Traffic Control (ATC) and meteorological services at the site.
In a post on X, the IAF said, “In response to civic authorities’ urgent request after the tragic aircraft crash at Baramati Airport, the Indian Air Force has swiftly deployed a dedicated team of Air Warriors. They are providing essential basic Air Traffic Control (ATC) and Meteorological services to support safe air operations from the site. This rapid assistance underscores IAF’s commitment to national service in times of need.”
Local officials said an IAF team arrived at the Baramati airstrip around 5 pm in an IAF transport aircraft and was subsequently deployed from the ATC room at Baramati Airport.
The deployment of ATC and meteorological support is considered crucial as key leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, are expected to reach Baramati to attend Ajit Pawar’s last rites.
Officials said that, from a technical standpoint, the deployment of ATC personnel helps establish temporary airspace control and flight safety protocols in and around the accident site. This includes restricting non-essential air movements, coordinating rescue operations, and ensuring safe separation for emergency or relief aircraft operating in the vicinity. Such measures are critical not only to prevent secondary incidents but also to allow investigators uninterrupted access to the crash site.
The meteorological team, meanwhile, is providing real-time and retrospective weather data, including wind speed and direction, visibility, cloud cover, temperature and pressure. Along with ATC support, this enables the safe movement of helicopters and other aircraft responding to the site and operating from Baramati for official visits.
