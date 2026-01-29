IAF deploys ATC, meteorological team at Baramati after aircraft crash

Local officials said an IAF team arrived at the Baramati airstrip around 5 pm.

Written by: Sushant Kulkarni
2 min readBaramatiUpdated: Jan 29, 2026 10:12 PM IST
Baramati after aircraft crashFrom a technical standpoint, the deployment of ATC personnel helps establish temporary airspace control and flight safety protocols in and around the accident site. (Express Photo by Arul Horizon)
Make us preferred source on Google

Following the crash of a chartered aircraft in Baramati on Wednesday morning in which five persons, including Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, were killed, the Indian Air Force (IAF) has deployed a team to provide Air Traffic Control (ATC) and meteorological services at the site.

In a post on X, the IAF said, “In response to civic authorities’ urgent request after the tragic aircraft crash at Baramati Airport, the Indian Air Force has swiftly deployed a dedicated team of Air Warriors. They are providing essential basic Air Traffic Control (ATC) and Meteorological services to support safe air operations from the site. This rapid assistance underscores IAF’s commitment to national service in times of need.”

Local officials said an IAF team arrived at the Baramati airstrip around 5 pm in an IAF transport aircraft and was subsequently deployed from the ATC room at Baramati Airport.

The deployment of ATC and meteorological support is considered crucial as key leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, are expected to reach Baramati to attend Ajit Pawar’s last rites.

Also Read | Ajit Pawar plane crash | ‘Couldn’t identify Ajit dada’s body’: Eyewitnesses recall how ‘plane slipped while landing, hit a rock’

Officials said that, from a technical standpoint, the deployment of ATC personnel helps establish temporary airspace control and flight safety protocols in and around the accident site. This includes restricting non-essential air movements, coordinating rescue operations, and ensuring safe separation for emergency or relief aircraft operating in the vicinity. Such measures are critical not only to prevent secondary incidents but also to allow investigators uninterrupted access to the crash site.

The meteorological team, meanwhile, is providing real-time and retrospective weather data, including wind speed and direction, visibility, cloud cover, temperature and pressure. Along with ATC support, this enables the safe movement of helicopters and other aircraft responding to the site and operating from Baramati for official visits.

Sushant Kulkarni
Sushant Kulkarni

Sushant Kulkarni is a Special Correspondent with The Indian Express in Pune with 12+ years of experience covering issues related to Crime, Defence, Internal Security and Courts. He has been associated with the Indian Express since July 2010. Sushant has extensively reported on law and order issues of Pune and surrounding area, Cyber crime, narcotics trade and terrorism. His coverage in the Defence beat includes operational aspects of the three services, the defence research and development and issues related to key defence establishments. He has covered several sensitive cases in the courts at Pune. Sushant is an avid photographer, plays harmonica and loves cooking. ... Read More

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
Economic Survey flags India Inc’s ‘lack of investment appetite’, says Swadeshi ‘inevitable’
Economic Survey flags India Inc’s ‘lack of investment appetite’
dhanush and kriti sanon in tere ishk mein
Tere Ishk Mein: Aanand L Rai's woman-hating film doesn't grant any grace to Kriti Sanon, but allows 'hero' Dhanush to burn someone alive
Melania Trump documentary
Melania Trump’s '$75 million' documentary sells just one ticket for London premiere
Indian all-rounder Shivam Dube in action during 4th T20I vs New Zealand in Vizag. (PHOTO: CREIMAS FOR BCCI)
India vs New Zealand T20I series: Previously just a six-hitter against spin, Shivam Dube no longer a sitting duck against pace
It was during his tenure as Guardian minister, Ajit Pawar got the NCP to power in the Pune civic body.
Ajit Pawar's death is tragedy that will make Maharashtra politics more unpredictable
Live Blog
Advertisement