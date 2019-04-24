IAA gets new VP and Asia-Pacific region head

Ramesh Narayan, founder of Canco Advertising, has been elected the vice president and area director for the International Advertising Association (IAA) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region.

Advertising

“I am grateful for the vote of confidence. I am grateful for the vote of confidence. The APAC region has unlimited potential and I look forward to working with all the chapter presidents to take the ideals of the IAA forward,” said Ramesh.

The IAA, headquartered in New York, is an advertising trade association with members representing advertising agencies and the media across 76 countries.

Srinivasan Swamy, chairman and world president, said, “It is a privilege to have Ramesh Narayan as our vice president and area director for the Asia-Pacific.

Advertising

He had already made his mark as the VP of marketing and communications at IAA Global and has set a high benchmark as to what to expect from him.

His passion and commitment to IAA will help IAA Asia Pacific leapfrog as the most vibrant and inspirational region. I look forward to working closely with him.”