‘I will work as Mumbai’s Sevak,’ says mayor Ritu Tawde

Ritiu Tawde said she would work towards sustaining the momentum of ongoing and proposed projects in the city. (Express Photo By Ganesh Shirsekar)

After taking oath as Mumbai’s mayor, Bharatiya Janata Party leader Ritu Tawde on Wednesday said that upgrading infrastructure and improving basic civic amenities such as health, sanitation and water supply would be the primary focus of the Mahayuti-led elected body. She also said she would maintain a neutral approach in her role and remain open to suggestions from members of the Opposition.

“Instead of keeping myself confined within the mayor’s office, I will work as Mumbai’s Sevak. I have been a grassroots level party worker for the past 22 years and will continue to do so. I welcome any suggestion and objection from the opposing parties as well since our common objective should be to uplift the existing civic facilities,” Tawde told reporters after officially taking charge.