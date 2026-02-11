‘I will work as Mumbai’s Sevak,’ says mayor Ritu Tawde

Newly elected mayor promises focus on infrastructure, civic amenities and openness to Opposition suggestions

Written by: Pratip Acharya, Nayonika Bose
2 min readMumbaiFeb 11, 2026 11:12 PM IST
ritu tawdeRitiu Tawde said she would work towards sustaining the momentum of ongoing and proposed projects in the city. (Express Photo By Ganesh Shirsekar)
After taking oath as Mumbai’s mayor, Bharatiya Janata Party leader Ritu Tawde on Wednesday said that upgrading infrastructure and improving basic civic amenities such as health, sanitation and water supply would be the primary focus of the Mahayuti-led elected body. She also said she would maintain a neutral approach in her role and remain open to suggestions from members of the Opposition.

“Instead of keeping myself confined within the mayor’s office, I will work as Mumbai’s Sevak. I have been a grassroots level party worker for the past 22 years and will continue to do so. I welcome any suggestion and objection from the opposing parties as well since our common objective should be to uplift the existing civic facilities,” Tawde told reporters after officially taking charge.

Referring to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis’s emphasis on infrastructure development, Tawde said she would work towards sustaining the momentum of ongoing and proposed projects in the city.

“Mumbai witnessed a slew of infrastructure growth post 2014 – after Devendra Fadnavis became the CM of Maharashtra. In the past decade, we have seen projects like coastal road and Mumbai metro taking shape. Even though the city’s growth got stalled temporarily during the Uddhav Thackeray-led government in 2019, the pace again picked up after Mahayuti came to power, three years later,” she said.

“I will ensure that this kind of infrastructure development continues for Mumbai with projects like road concretisation, coastal road (phase 2) and Gargai dam meet its due deadline in time,” Tawde added.

The mayor also said strengthening healthcare infrastructure and addressing environmental concerns would be among her key priorities. She said she intended to upgrade the civic-run Rajawadi hospital by transforming it into an AIIMS-like facility and would work towards mitigating air pollution in the city.

“Over the past 25 years, Mumbaikars have been deprived of basic issues including uniform water supply. Another objective of mine would be to ensure water is supplied to every registered and legal household and at the same time bringing an end to the existing tanker mafia of Mumbai,” Tawde said.

Live Blog
