I-T officer held for seeking bribe to cancel PAN card

AN INCOME-Tax (I-T) officer, who allegedly demanded Rs 8,000 in bribe for cancelling a PAN card, was arrested by the CBI’s Anti-Corruption Bureau on Wednesday. A special court on Thursday sent Umesh Kumar to CBI custody till Saturday.

According to submissions made by special public prosecutor Sandeep Singh, a man had visited a shop to buy a cellphone on December 20. He wanted to buy the phone on a loan for which he provided his PAN card. The staffer at the shop told him that the card was not linked to his bank account and cannot be used. The man gave another PAN card, which was linked to a bank account. The staffer noticed that while the name and date of birth on both the PAN cards was same, the PAN numbers were different. The man, who was accompanied by his cousin, was told to cancel one of the cards.

They went to the I-T office in Bandra Kurla Complex on January 3 and met Kumar, who told them that having two PAN cards was a criminal offence and they would have to pay Rs 10,000 in fine and could also face jail and make frequent visits to court. Kumar allegedly demanded Rs 10,000 to cancel one of the cards. The complainant did not want to pay the bribe and approached the CBI. A trap was laid to arrest Kumar, who had agreed to cancel the card for Rs 8,000.