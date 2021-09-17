I-T Dept survey: Sena backs actor Sonu Sood, says BJP is playing ‘childish games’

Two days after the Income Tax Department surveyed the premises of Bollywood actor Sonu Sood, the Shiv Sena came out in support of the Bollywood actor Friday and remarked that the department’s action began after Sood was appointed brand ambassador of the Delhi government’s ‘Desh ka Mentors’ programme.

The editorial in party mouthpiece Saamana said the BJP had appreciated the aid extended by Sood to migrants who had been struggling to reach their hometowns when the pandemic broke out. The saffron party even questioned the MVA government asking why it was not able to do what Sood was doing.

“BJP was at the forefront in appreciating Sood’s work and was constantly projecting him as “our man”. But when Sood decided to do social work as the “brand ambassador” of the Kejriwal government’s educational programme in Delhi, the I-T department’s action on his premises began,” the editorial remarked.

Terming the move a sign of narrow-mindedness, it said: “…the greatness of rulers lies in respecting those with opposing views. Making false allegations against ministers in Maharashtra, delaying the appointment of 12 persons to the legislative council, IT survey on Sonu Sood are signs of narrow-mindedness and such childish games will boomerang on them one day,” it said.

The article comes after the I-T department on Wednesday surveyed at least six premises in Mumbai and Lucknow connected to the actor, official sources said, adding that the department is looking into a land deal between Sood’s firm and a real estate company in Lucknow following complaints alleging tax evasion.

The editorial said that since the BJP is unable to come to power by hook or crook, it is creating obstacles through such actions taken with political vendetta.

The Sena further said that central agencies target people who are not associated with the BJP. “It has become a policy to fix the people who are not associated with the BJP through the investigative agencies. Neither have the ministers of Maha Vikas Aghadi government escaped from it nor have actors like Sonu Sood. The ploy is to trap Maharashtra ministers Anil Deshmukh, Anil Parab and MLA Pratap Saranaik,” it added.