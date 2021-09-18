I-T dept searches premises linked to Anil Deshmukh in Mumbai, Pune & Nagpur

The Income-Tax department on Friday conducted searches at multiple locations in Mumbai, Pune and Nagpur on premises linked to former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh, sources said.

Deshmukh is being investigated by the CBI and the ED in connection with an alleged bribery and corruption case. The department is likely to look into the alleged unaccounted transactions between firms controlled by Deshmukh’s family and a few shell companies. Last month, the ED had filed its first prosecution complaint against Deskmukh’s secretary and private assistant as well as a trust and a few companies linked to him.

The central agency has alleged that Deshmukh, while acting as the home minister, “received illegal gratification of approximately Rs 4.7 crore in cash from various orchestra bar owners” through now dismissed Mumbai Police assistant inspector Sachin Waze, who has been arrested in the Ambani terror scare case.

According to the ED, out of this, about Rs 4.18 crore was deposited in cash with four Delhi-based shell companies – Reliable Finance Corporation Private Limited, VA Realcon Private Limited, Utsav Securities Private Limited and Sital Leasing and Finance Private Limited.

These firms subsequently donated the entire money to Shri Sai Shikshan Sansthan Trust, a charitable trust headed by Deshmukh and his family.

Deshmukh is also under the CBI scanner after former Mumbai Police commissioner Param Bir Singh accused him of corruption. The NCP leader has denied the allegations.

In his March 20 letter to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray – after he was removed as the Mumbai Police chief – Singh had alleged that Deshmukh asked Waze and other police officers to collect Rs 100 crore, including Rs 40 to 50 crore each month from 1,750 bars and restaurants in Mumbai.