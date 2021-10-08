I-T: Busted syndicate of middlemen, people holding public office

THE INCOME Tax (I-T) department on Thursday said it has busted a syndicate of “businessmen/ middlemen and people holding public offices” in Maharashtra and unearthed unaccounted transactions of Rs 1,050 crore. It indicated that these middlemen run real estate and construction businesses.

Sources said the findings of the tax department pertain to builders and some other people allegedly linked to a senior Congress leader. The tax agency said it has been working on the case for over six months.

“In all, 25 residential and 15 office premises were covered under the search, while four offices were covered under the survey. Some suites in Oberoi Hotel in Mumbai, permanently rented by two of the middlemen and used for meeting their clients, were also subjected to search. The syndicate, consisting of businessmen/ middlemen/ associates and persons holding public offices, used various code names in their records and in one case had back-dated records by 10 years. The total transactions detected during this search are to the tune of Rs 1,050 crore,” it said.

The tax department has alleged that the middlemen provided “end-to-end services to corporates and entrepreneurs, from land allotment to obtaining all governmental clearances”. The I-T teams were able to recover critical digital evidence . The agency said “angadiyas” (couriers) were used to transfer cash, and about Rs 1.50 crore was seized from one of them.

The I-T department has alleged that the unaccounted money was generated through bribes paid by bureaucrats for getting key postings and cash paid by contractors for getting payments released from the state government.