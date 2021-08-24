I have no regrets, haven’t committed any crime: Narayan Rane on controversial remarks about Uddhav Thackeray

The Union Minister for Micro Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) Narayan Rane on Tuesday said he does not regret making controversial remarks about Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

“I have not committed any crime. Why should I regret it?” said Rane, who is on Jan Ashirwad Yatra touring Chiplun in Ratnagiri district. The Union minister also warned the media against speculating about his “imminent” arrest.

Rane said, “I urge the media to verify the news on TV or else I will file a case for news based on speculations. Do you think I am a normal (ordinary) person?”

On Monday during his Jan Ashirwad Yatra in Raigad, Rane said, “It is a shame CM Uddhav Thackeray does not know the year of India’s Independence Day. During his address, CM leaned to his side to enquire about the year of Independence day. Had I been there, I would have given him a tight slap.”

Shiv Sena members protest against Union Minister Narayan Rane (Photo: Yogesh Naik) Shiv Sena members protest against Union Minister Narayan Rane (Photo: Yogesh Naik)

The Union minister’s sharp remark against Thackeray led to tensions with Shiv Sena coming out on the streets to protest. Rane followers also gathered outside his residence to counter the Sena workers.