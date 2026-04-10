I have done nothing wrong: Kunal Kamra before privilege panel

The T-shirt worn by Kunal Kamra also became a topic of discussion. While giving his testimony, Kamra wore a T-shirt with the text: “I am not bad, you just don’t like me.”

Stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra on Thursday rejected the allegations made against him before the Legislative Privilege Committee, stating that he has committed no wrongdoing and that the song “Thane ki Rickshaw” was a part of his professional work.

Kamra’s testimony was recorded before the Legislature’s Privilege Committee regarding the controversy surrounding his song “Thane ki Rickshaw”, which allegedly targeted Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. During the hearing, Kamra firmly maintained his innocence and clarified that the song is part of his professional field, intended as a form of satire.

The hearing took place before Prasad Lad, Chairman of the Privilege Committee, during which a discussion took place between Kamra and BJP MLA Pravin Darekar, who had moved the breach of privilege motion. To ensure he understood the points raised in Marathi during the proceedings, Kunal Kamra brought a translator along with him.