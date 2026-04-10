I have done nothing wrong: Kunal Kamra before privilege panel

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Stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra on Thursday rejected the allegations made against him before the Legislative Privilege Committee, stating that he has committed no wrongdoing and that the song “Thane ki Rickshaw” was a part of his professional work.
Kamra’s testimony was recorded before the Legislature’s Privilege Committee regarding the controversy surrounding his song “Thane ki Rickshaw”, which allegedly targeted Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. During the hearing, Kamra firmly maintained his innocence and clarified that the song is part of his professional field, intended as a form of satire.
The hearing took place before Prasad Lad, Chairman of the Privilege Committee, during which a discussion took place between Kamra and BJP MLA Pravin Darekar, who had moved the breach of privilege motion. To ensure he understood the points raised in Marathi during the proceedings, Kunal Kamra brought a translator along with him.
When asked to tender an unconditional apology, Kamra stated that he would respond to the matter through his lawyer. Following the hearing, Lad informed the media that the legislature has requested the submission of additional documents before reaching a decision.
Lad said that the committee will take a final call on whether Kamra’s actions constitute a breach of privilege or if they fall under professional satirical expression after reviewing the documents submitted to the committee.
Meanwhile, the hearing regarding the breach of privilege case against Sushma Andhare is scheduled to take place in a week. Lad stated that she reported being unwell, and the date for her hearing will be determined accordingly.
After the hearing, Kamra posted on social media website X, “Respected sir maybe there was a communication issue but the way I remmeber the last 3 questions of my cross examination this evening:
Do you feel remorse – No
Are you sorry about what you said- No
If you tender an unconditional apology, this matter will be looked at differently – No I can’t… as the apology would not be sincere. Also it would set a terrible precedent for other artists & their freedom.”
The T-shirt worn by Kunal Kamra also became a topic of discussion. While giving his testimony, Kamra wore a T-shirt with the text: “I am not bad, you just don’t like me.”
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