scorecardresearch
Sunday, Sep 11, 2022

‘I didn’t fire the weapon. Have Y-category security accorded to me’: Sada Sarvankar on Dadar clash

Sada Sarvankar said there is a ploy to defame him. People must celebrate together instead of spreading hate, he said.

everal Sainiks gathered at the Dadar police station demanding an FIR against Sarvankar, for allegedly firing a gunshot, who recently switched to the Shinde camp(Sada Sarvankar/ Facebook)

Mahim MLA Sada Sarvankar, a member of the Eknath Shinde faction of Shiv Sena, came under attack from the Uddhav Thackeray loyalists for allegedly firing a gunshot on the premises of the Dadar police station Sunday. Several Sainiks gathered at the Dadar police station demanding an FIR against Sarvankar, who recently switched to the Shinde camp. Speaking to The Indian Express, Sarvankar said that he did not fire the weapon and has Y category security cover accorded to him. Edited Excerpts:

What exactly happened on the Ganesh visarjan day at the Dadar police station?

On the visarjan day, we set up a pandal to throw flowers on Ganesh devotees at Dadar. The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) unit also set up one as well as the Shiv Sena. There was sloganeering from all sides and I think there was no need for all this. They (Sena) started using pressure tactics and I reached our pandal at 10 pm. I told about this to the senior inspector of the Dadar police, Mahesh Mukutwar, and we decided to wind up.

On Saturday night, however, several Shiv Sena activists went to our worker Santosh Bilawane and beat him up. We got calls and then we went there. The Sena workers went to the police station and we also reached there. There was no need for all this. We all know each other and have stayed together. People must celebrate together instead of spreading hate.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
The world view from Kartavya PathPremium
The world view from Kartavya Path
How Delhi was destroyed and rebuilt after the revolt of 1857Premium
How Delhi was destroyed and rebuilt after the revolt of 1857
Sangit Kumar Ragi’s ‘RSS and Gandhi: The Idea of India’ highl...Premium
Sangit Kumar Ragi’s ‘RSS and Gandhi: The Idea of India’ highl...
Amid HC ban on sand mining, a reality check: most cases against landless ...Premium
Amid HC ban on sand mining, a reality check: most cases against landless ...

Why did you fire the weapon on Dadar police station premises?

I did not fire the weapon. I have Y-category security accorded to me. What is the need to fire the weapon?

But people have given statements against you that you have fired a weapon?

Advertisement

This is a ploy to defame me. I do not know who has given the statement.

Do you know that the licensed weapon will be seized by the police?

Let it be. They will inquire. They are also correct and must investigate and find the truth.

Advertisement

The wife of a local Shiv Sena functionary said that you went to their house and abused them in foul language…

This Sena functionary and his wife do not stay there. Someone was throwing stones there and our boys went there. Hence I went there.

Do you feel that the atmosphere is heating because of the upcoming BMC elections?

The other Sena group is instigating trouble. Today, they tore my billboards. Now we have got a lot of government aid and started our work. The Sena wants to disturb us.

Many Shiv Sainiks are complaining that you and your son Samadhan are compelling local BMC and police authorities to act against Sainiks…

Advertisement

This is not true. In fact, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde is of the view that such kinds of fights on the roadside should not happen.

Will you go if the police call you for inquiry?

More from Mumbai

Yes. I will surely go

First published on: 11-09-2022 at 09:14:44 pm
Next Story

Punjab govt to develop Sohian Bir as eco-tourism centre: Aman Arora

Express Explained We analyse and explain the top news for you
Click Here

Top News

Rahul's Bharat Jodo Yatra is commendable. But attacking Sangh is fruitless
Opinion

Rahul's Bharat Jodo Yatra is commendable. But attacking Sangh is fruitless

Supreme Court scheduled to hear over 200 PILs Monday including against CAA

Supreme Court scheduled to hear over 200 PILs Monday including against CAA

Woman caught on camera slapping security guard repeatedly, arrested
Noida again

Woman caught on camera slapping security guard repeatedly, arrested

At J&K rally, Ghulam Nabi Azad says will announce new party in 10 days

At J&K rally, Ghulam Nabi Azad says will announce new party in 10 days

How a solar eclipse assisted the fall of Delhi in 1857
Express Research

How a solar eclipse assisted the fall of Delhi in 1857

Premium
Besides the UK, Charles is also King of Canada, Australia and NZ — how?
Express Explained

Besides the UK, Charles is also King of Canada, Australia and NZ — how?

Nigam Nuggehalli writes: Life is not an exam and other such hacks
Opinion

Nigam Nuggehalli writes: Life is not an exam and other such hacks

Kunal Kamra writes to VHP: Show me proof I disrespected Hinduism

Kunal Kamra writes to VHP: Show me proof I disrespected Hinduism

New UP BJP chief: 'Organisation is bigger than govt. No question about it'
Interview

New UP BJP chief: 'Organisation is bigger than govt. No question about it'

Martand Temple in Kashmir: Its grandeur survives, and so do its controversies
ICYMI

Martand Temple in Kashmir: Its grandeur survives, and so do its controversies

Premium
Make Recurring Payments On Your Credit Cards Through Bharat Bill Pay Service On CRED
BRANDED CONTENT

Make Recurring Payments On Your Credit Cards Through Bharat Bill Pay Service On CRED

MIT World Peace University’s M.Sc Physics (Photonics) Program; The Launchpad For A Career In The Physics Of Light
SPONSORED

MIT World Peace University’s M.Sc Physics (Photonics) Program; The Launchpad For A Career In The Physics Of Light

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 11: Latest News
Advertisement