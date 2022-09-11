‘I didn’t fire the weapon. Have Y-category security accorded to me’: Sada Sarvankar on Dadar clash

Mahim MLA Sada Sarvankar, a member of the Eknath Shinde faction of Shiv Sena, came under attack from the Uddhav Thackeray loyalists for allegedly firing a gunshot on the premises of the Dadar police station Sunday. Several Sainiks gathered at the Dadar police station demanding an FIR against Sarvankar, who recently switched to the Shinde camp. Speaking to The Indian Express, Sarvankar said that he did not fire the weapon and has Y category security cover accorded to him. Edited Excerpts:

What exactly happened on the Ganesh visarjan day at the Dadar police station?

On the visarjan day, we set up a pandal to throw flowers on Ganesh devotees at Dadar. The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) unit also set up one as well as the Shiv Sena. There was sloganeering from all sides and I think there was no need for all this. They (Sena) started using pressure tactics and I reached our pandal at 10 pm. I told about this to the senior inspector of the Dadar police, Mahesh Mukutwar, and we decided to wind up.

On Saturday night, however, several Shiv Sena activists went to our worker Santosh Bilawane and beat him up. We got calls and then we went there. The Sena workers went to the police station and we also reached there. There was no need for all this. We all know each other and have stayed together. People must celebrate together instead of spreading hate.

Why did you fire the weapon on Dadar police station premises?

I did not fire the weapon. I have Y-category security accorded to me. What is the need to fire the weapon?

But people have given statements against you that you have fired a weapon?

This is a ploy to defame me. I do not know who has given the statement.

Do you know that the licensed weapon will be seized by the police?

Let it be. They will inquire. They are also correct and must investigate and find the truth.

The wife of a local Shiv Sena functionary said that you went to their house and abused them in foul language…

This Sena functionary and his wife do not stay there. Someone was throwing stones there and our boys went there. Hence I went there.

Do you feel that the atmosphere is heating because of the upcoming BMC elections?

The other Sena group is instigating trouble. Today, they tore my billboards. Now we have got a lot of government aid and started our work. The Sena wants to disturb us.

Many Shiv Sainiks are complaining that you and your son Samadhan are compelling local BMC and police authorities to act against Sainiks…

This is not true. In fact, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde is of the view that such kinds of fights on the roadside should not happen.

Will you go if the police call you for inquiry?

Yes. I will surely go