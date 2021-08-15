I-Day address Follow Covid-appropriate behaviour, avoid another lockdown: Uddhav

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday warned of reimposition of a lockdown and said that residents of the state needed to strictly adhere to Covid-19 norms to avoid the spread of the virus.

“Cases have already begun to spike in countries abroad, where the virus seems to be striking with renewed vigour. We must take care that a similar situation does not occur here,” the CM said during his address after unfurling the national flag at the state secretariat Mantralaya on Independence Day.

The Covid-19 relaxations announced by the Maharashtra government, including opening of suburban trains to those who are vaccinated as well as allowing shopping malls and other establishments to operate till 10 pm, came into effect from Sunday.

Thackeray said that the pandemic-induced lockdown had taken the state back to pre-Independence days and that the recent relaxations had been announced taking into account the state’s oxygen generating capacity. He warned that if the demand exceeded that limit, the administration may have to re-impose the lockdown.

“A severe paucity of oxygen was a major issue during the last wave. While lifting restrictions, we have taken into account the present oxygen supply. I appeal to the public to follow Covid-19 appropriate behaviour in order to stave off the possibility of another lockdown,” he said.

The chief minister also paid tribute to Covid-19 warriors and citizens who lost their lives during the pandemic.