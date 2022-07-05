I apologised, don’t want to pursue matter further: Man who got threat calls over similar post

Only one of the three men from Amravati, who reportedly received threats over their social media posts in support of suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma, agreed to file a complaint with police against the threat calls. The 40-year-old man, the owner of a mobile phone shop, filed the case in the City Kotwali police station where a non-cognisable complaint was registered on June 28 under Section 507 (criminal intimidation by anonymous communication) against unknown persons.

A chemist from Amravati, 54-year-old Umesh Kolhe, was murdered on June 21, allegedly over a similar social media post. Police said the other two men who received threat calls about their posts didn’t want to register a complaint.

The shop owner, on condition of anonymity, told The Indian Express,” On June 10, I received a post supporting Nupur Sharma on a WhatsApp group called Busyland Parivar (family).” Busyland is a commercial hub near Amravati city. “Around 3.15 pm, I made the post my WhatsApp status by mistake. Within four minutes, I realised it was a bad post, got scared and deleted it,” he added.

According to the shop owner, some Muslim customers had taken a screenshot of his status and forwarded it on other WhatsApp groups. “Within five minutes of the post, I got the first call, and I was asked to remove the post. I got around 30 to 35 calls in two days. I also got posts with a photo of my shop and messages urging people to boycott it. But I did not switch off my phone and patiently listened to the callers. I think I managed to pacify them as the calls stopped after two days. Two of them were my customers, who said they bought phones from my shop and asked me how I could support such posts. I apologised to them,” he said.

Out of the 30-odd callers, he said some were abusive while others sought an apology. But he said four to five calls were from unknown callers, who threatened him. According to the complaint, these callers told him that they knew the location of his shop and threatened to beat him up unless he posted an apology video, which he said he did the very same day.

“I do not wish to pursue the matter. I am a trader and want to conduct my business,” he added.

A police official said,”We will find out who the callers are and whether they are linked to the murder case.”