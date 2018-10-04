I am ready to mortgage state in Ambedkar’s service: Devendra Fadnavis

“I am ready to mortgage the state in Ambedkar’s service,” said Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. (File) “I am ready to mortgage the state in Ambedkar’s service,” said Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. (File)

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday, while addressing the Foundation Day of the Republican Party of India, led by Ramdas Athavale in Thane, said that the progressive Maharashtra owes it to Dr B R Ambedkar.

“I am ready to mortgage the state in Ambedkar’s service.” He said, “The Constitution was most abused during the Congress rule. It was late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi who had violated Constitution and imposed emergency. We took the steps to fight against emergency and restore the Constitution.”

He said the Congress built statues of Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi. But they never cared for giving B R Ambedkar the due respect and built a memorial. “To us Ambedkar is not about vote bank politics. It is about giving social justice and equality and humanity. We believe Ambedkar gave us identity and taught the real meaning of dignity,” he said.

Fadnavis said all the cases against Dalits during Bhima Koregaon agitation will be withdrawn. And under Prime Minister Awas Yojna houses will be provided to the poor and Dalits, he said.

