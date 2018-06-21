Hyperloop stretch from Mumbai to Pune may connect Metro corridors

The final alignment will be decided only after the company submits the feasibility report in August. (Express photo) The final alignment will be decided only after the company submits the feasibility report in August. (Express photo)

The proposed Virgin Hyperloop One stretch, connecting Mumbai to Pune, is likely to be connected to the upcoming Metro corridors in the city at the terminating point. The final alignment will be decided only after the company submits the feasibility report in August.

“We are considering connecting it to the metro corridors as it will facilitate intracity commute. But we are yet to decide with which metro corridor it will be connected. We will know these details only after the feasibility report is submitted,” said Kiran Gitte, Metropolitan Commissioner, Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA), which will be working closely with the company for the study.

However, sources in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), which will be coordinating with PMRDA for the Mumbai stretch of the Hyperloop, suggested that it is likely to terminate in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC).

“We are considering terminating the corridor in BKC and it will be connected with the underground Metro 3 and with the proposed Bullet Train as well,” said a senior MMRDA official.

Gitte said, “The feasibility report will suggest a couple of routes and we will then decide the best alignment based on the number of people it will benefit. We are considering aligning it with the Metro but the Bullet Train will not have anything to do with it.”

With the Hyperloop also coming to BKC, the commercial district is expected to be transformed into a transport hub. The MMRDA is already constructing two metro corridors in the area — Metro 2B and Metro 3. Meanwhile, the Central Government has also proposed BKC to be the terminating station for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train.

After the feasibility report and the Detailed Project Report (DPR) is submitted Virgin Hyperloop One will construct a test route for a distance of 15 km from Balewadi to Gahunje in 2019. Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and Gitte had visited the company’s test track at Nevada in Los Angeles on Sunday.

Touted to be the future of commuting, the Hyperloop is expected to reduce travel time between the two cities from four hours to 25 minutes. It transports people in a pod-like vehicle through a tube at a high-speed.

