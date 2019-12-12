Hyperloop project: Richard Branson to meet Maharashtra CM Uddhav today

Speaking to mediapesons, Branson said Wednesday: “It is just a courtesy call (with Thackeray) and also to ensure that any misunderstandings regarding the project are cleared.” Speaking to mediapesons, Branson said Wednesday: “It is just a courtesy call (with Thackeray) and also to ensure that any misunderstandings regarding the project are cleared.”

RICHARD BRANSON, Chairman of Virgin Hyperloop, is set to meet Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday at his residence in Matoshree to clear “misunderstandings” and gauge the new administration’s interest in the $10 billion Mumbai-Pune Hyperloop project.

After Uddhav took over the reins of the state, the government has been reviewing all big ticket infrastructure projects to check their current status, whether it is needed and to find a way forward to fast-track the same. Among projects being reviewed is the hyperloop project between Mumbai and Pune.

“When there is a change in administration and you have a big project going on, it is important to have a courtesy call. Uddhav Thackeray and the various coalition people he has around them need to meet people who are doing big projects or those wanting to do big projects,” he added.

“We just need to see whether the new government is so keen as the old government (on the project),” said Branson, who is set to meet Uddhav at 3 pm. He also made it clear that the cost of the project will be borne by the private sector and it will not depend on any funding from the state.

The Fadnavis government had accorded infrastructure status to the hyperloop project that seeks to reduce the travel time between the two cities to just 23 minutes.

