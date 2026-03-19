Customs arrest four, seize 64 kg hydroponic weed at Mumbai airport

"Approximately 64.394 kg of hydroponic weed was recovered, with an estimated illicit market value of ₹64.394 crore,” a senior Customs officer said. (Source: Express Photo)

The Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) of Mumbai Customs has arrested four passengers, including a foreign national, and seized 64 kilograms of suspected hydroponic weed valued at over ₹64 crore at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA).

Acting on intelligence inputs, officials intercepted the four passengers arriving from Bangkok on March 17, 2026. The operation was based on data from the Advanced Passenger Information System (APIS) and targeted profiling.

During a detailed search, officers found the contraband concealed in plastic packets hidden inside the passengers’ luggage. The substance—described as dry, green, lumpy material with a strong pungent smell—tested positive for cannabis using a field testing kit.