Customs arrest four, seize 64 kg hydroponic weed at Mumbai airport

AIU nabs passengers arriving from Bangkok, including a foreign national; haul worth over ₹64 crore points to expanding international drug network

By: Express News Service
2 min readMumbaiUpdated: Mar 19, 2026 03:28 PM IST
weed recovered from Mumbai airport"Approximately 64.394 kg of hydroponic weed was recovered, with an estimated illicit market value of ₹64.394 crore,” a senior Customs officer said. (Source: Express Photo)
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The Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) of Mumbai Customs has arrested four passengers, including a foreign national, and seized 64 kilograms of suspected hydroponic weed valued at over ₹64 crore at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA).

Acting on intelligence inputs, officials intercepted the four passengers arriving from Bangkok on March 17, 2026. The operation was based on data from the Advanced Passenger Information System (APIS) and targeted profiling.

During a detailed search, officers found the contraband concealed in plastic packets hidden inside the passengers’ luggage. The substance—described as dry, green, lumpy material with a strong pungent smell—tested positive for cannabis using a field testing kit.

“Approximately 64.394 kg of hydroponic weed was recovered, with an estimated illicit market value of ₹64.394 crore,” a senior Customs officer said, calling it one of the largest seizures in recent months.

Officials said the involvement of a foreign national संकेत an emerging trend of international carriers being used to traffic large consignments of narcotics into India.

All four accused have been arrested under provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and were produced before a court on Wednesday. They are currently in custody as investigations continue.

Preliminary questioning suggests the involvement of a larger smuggling network, officials added.

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Customs authorities said enforcement has been stepped up at Mumbai airport. Between April 2025 and March 18, 2026, officials seized over 1,330 kg of hydroponic weed across 244 cases, arresting 286 individuals.

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