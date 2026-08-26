They came to Palghar village offering cures for all diseases. Cops booked them for conversion

The FIR was registered on a complaint by an 18-year-old boy (Gemini-generated image)

The Mokhada Police in Palghar have booked 22 women for allegedly attempting to convert people to Christianity in Wakadpada village of Palghar district and hurting religious sentiments. No arrests have been made, and none are planned at this stage, police have said.

The FIR was registered on a complaint by an 18-year-old boy, who told police that the women approached his house and offered him religious books. He said he refused to accept them.

The women have been booked under Section 299 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which deals with deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings, and Section 3(5), relating to acts done by several persons in furtherance of a common intention.