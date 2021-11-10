Hyderabad man detained for rape threat on social media to cricketer’s daughter

The Mumbai Police Wednesday detained a man from Hyderabad for allegedly giving a rape threat on social media to the nine-month-old daughter of an Indian cricketer, after India lost a match to Pakistan in the ongoing T20 World cup. A police officer said the accused is likely to be booked under the stringent Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO).

A police officer from the Cyber police station at BKC in Bandra (East), requesting anonymity, said, “One person has been detained from Hyderabad based on technical evidence. We will arrest him and produce him before a court after which we will disclose his details. He has been detained for giving rape threat to the cricketer’s daughter on social media.”

The player, along with another cricketer, faced a barrage of online abuses after a 10-wicket loss to Pakistan last month. One of the tweets was a rape threat by a troll. Taking suo motu cognizance of media reports, the Delhi Commission for Women asked the New Delhi police to register a FIR and arrest the accused. Meanwhile, the Mumbai Police traced the accused.

In a tweet last week, the Delhi Commission for Women stated that it has sent a notice to the police in the case of the daughter of a cricketer receiving rape threats on Twitter. DCW President, Swati Maliwal, said the incident was shameful and demanded the arrest of the accused, the tweet further said.

The notice issued by Swati Maliwal, chairperson of the Delhi Commission for Women, read, “The Delhi Commission for Women has taken suo moto cognizance on media reports to threats given to the family of the cricketer. It has been reported that online threats are being given to rape the 9-month-old girl child of the cricketer since the team’s defeat in the recent India Pakistan cricket match. It is learnt that he is being also attacked since he spoke against the incessant trolling of his team mate who was targeted for his religion by online trolls. This is a very serious matter and attracts immediate action.”