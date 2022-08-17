Husband, wife on bike run over by truck on pothole-ridden flyover

A couple got run over by a truck after their bike skidded on the western express highway near Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP) in Borivali (East), Mumbai Wednesday afternoon.

The incident took place around 1.26pm when the two – Nazir Shah, 43, and his wife Chaya Khilare, 43 – were going for a TV shoot in Naigaon. Their bike was moving along the northbound stretch of the western express highway when the accident took place, said police sources.

“On the flyover next to SGNP, Shah lost control of his bike while negotiating potholes. This made the couple fall on the road. At that time, a speeding truck came from behind and as the driver could not apply the break in time, the vehicle ran over the couple. Both were wearing helmets but the truck went over their bodies. The two were declared brought dead at a nearby government hospital,” said a police official with Kasturba Marg police station.

The truck driver, Salim Shaikh, 37, has been arrested under Section 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code. Shaikh claimed that the couple had already fallen on the road and he could not stop the truck in time and ran over them. The couple got married seven years ago and are survived by their six-year-old son.

While Shah worked in the creative field in the film industry, his wife was a make-up artist. The couple earlier used to stay in Mira Road but moved to Andheri near the residence of Shah’s mother so that she can look after their son when they go to work.