Husband, mother-in-law held for MNC executive’s suicide

Police have arrested the husband and the mother-in-law of business executive Ankita Aiyer for allegedly driving her to suicide last week, an official said Sunday. Ankita, 28, had allegedly killed herself by jumping off a flat in a Mulund highrise on March 7.

Advertising

An MBA degree-holder, Ankita was working as an executive with a multi-national company, a police official said, adding that she hailed from Nagpur.

Ankita and Rohan got married in 2018, after they came into contact with each other through a matrimonial site, he said, adding that the couple has a three-month-old daughter.

Ankita’s parents alleged that she was tortured by her family members for money for the purchase of jewellery and a new house, the official said quoting the complaint.

On Thursday, Ankita was found lying in a pool of blood on the floor of the building, following which she was rushed to hospital where she died.

The official said Ankita killed herself by jumping off the building. However, no suicide note has been found, he added.

Advertising

Police have registered a case under various sections of the IPC including 304 (Punishment for culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and 498 B (harassment of a woman for unlawful demand for property), and arrested Rohan and his mother.