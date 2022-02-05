Husband held for killing medical officer, burning body

THE NASHIK Rural police late on Thursday arrested a 48-year-old man for allegedly killing and subsequently disposing of the remains of his 38-year-old wife who was working as medical officer with the Nashik Municipal Corporation’s Morwadi hospital. The charred body of Suvarna Vaze was found inside her car late on January 25 and her vehicle was also gutted.

Confirming the arrest, Superintendent of Police Sachin Patil (Nashik Rural) said, “We have arrested her husband Sandeep on the basis of circumstantial evidence. Her family were also suspicious and the technical evidence procured by the investigating team indicates that he is behind the killing.”

Vaze’s remains and the vehicle were found near Khed Bhairav village off Mumbai Agra highway in Nashik Rural. The Wadivarhe Police Station had registered a case of accidental death. However, when investigation showed that Sandeep, a civil engineer who works as a contractor, is behind the killing, a case of murder and destruction of evidence was registered and he was placed under arrest. Police officials revealed that the duo had had problems since they got married 13 years ago.

Police inspector Anil Pawar, in-charge of Wadivarhe Police Station, said, “They had even filed for divorce earlier but somehow managed to resolve issues.” Officials suspect that Sandeep killed Vaze before setting her vehicle on fire.