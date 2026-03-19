Hammering ‘Hindu khatre mein hai’ narrative: Congress leader Husain Dalwai says Maharashtra’s new anti-conversion law could target interfaith couples

The Maharashtra Freedom of Religion Bill, 2026, which the Legislative Assembly passed on March 16, reveals the government’s intent to control personal choices regarding faith and marriage, according to former Congress Rajya Sabha MP Husain Dalwai. The Bill aims to prohibit religious conversions carried out through coercion, fraud, allurement, or marriage.

In an interview with The Indian Express, the president of Maulana Azad Vichar Manch says Maharashtra has long prided itself on its legacy of progressive social reform, built on the ideologies of Jyotirao Phule, Shahu Maharaj, and B R Ambedkar. However, he argues that the recent legislation serves a political narrative rather than a genuine social need. Edited excerpts.

Q. What will be the impact of the Maharashtra Freedom of Religion Bill 2026?

Husain Dalwai: The purpose of this legislation is to instil fear within the Hindu community. Through this law, the BJP government wants to continuously hammer the idea that Muslims are a threat to Hindus. Their age-old slogan, “Hindu khatre mein hain (Hindus are in danger)”, gets a legislative voice here. But it remains unexplained: where is the threat to Hindus, who are the overwhelming majority in India?

Q. There is some concern within the right wing about the shrinking Hindu population. What are the facts?

Husain Dalwai: Across all castes and religions, families are moving toward having only one or two children. This trend is visible among Hindus, Muslims, Christians, Buddhists, and Sikhs alike. People realise that smaller families allow for better education and healthcare, especially given current inflation.’

If we look at the statistics, Hindus constitute approximately 80 per cent of Maharashtra’s population, while Muslims are about 12-14 per cent. These proportions have not undergone any drastic shift that would justify panic. The trend of smaller families is now seen even among slum dwellers, not just the educated elite.

Q. How will you explain the ‘love jihad’ narrative?

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Husain Dalawi: This is a narrative used solely to polarise society. The right to interfaith marriage is protected by the Indian Constitution. When two adults take a decision, no one has the right to oppose it.

In my own family, I have nieces and nephews who chose interfaith marriages; nobody was forced to change their religion. While some marriages fail, that happens within communities as well. We already have the judiciary and existing laws to handle fraud or coercion. There was no need for a new, redundant law.

Q. What about the concerns regarding religious conversion?

Husain Dalwai: I would ask a counter-question: What is the government’s response to Dr B R Ambedkar’s decision to convert to Buddhism (in 1956)? That was a mass conversion. We must reflect on the circumstances that lead people to such decisions. Don’t look at social issues through a narrow prism. These are complex issues that should be addressed without prejudice. The state should respect individual freedom.

Q. How will this legislation impact minorities in the state?

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Husain Dalawi: I don’t see this as just a majority-versus-minority issue. Anyone who chooses an interfaith marriage will be subjected to hardship under this law. As for minorities, they will not buckle under political pressure; they will fight for their constitutional rights.

Q. What are your societal concerns?

Husain Dalawi: We are gradually distancing ourselves from the ideology of Shahu, Ambedkar, and Phule, which has been essential to the progressive development of Maharashtra. It is well-known that right-wing organisations are promoting a divisive and discriminatory agenda in the name of Hindutva. This poses a significant threat.

Q. How will you explain Shiv Sena (UBT )’s support for the legislation?

Husain Dalawi: It was very unfortunate. The legislation was a golden opportunity for the Opposition parties to show their unity and stand against the legislation. Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray should have stood by the ideology of his grandfather Prabodhankar Thackeray, who was a great social reformer. The Hinduva advocated by Prabodhankar Thackeray was inclusive and progressive.

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Q. How does this law help the government if there are no immediate elections?

Husain Dalwai: It serves as a distraction. The government uses these bills to divert attention from real issues, such as unemployment and the economic crisis. Our state schools are in a pathetic condition; more than 200 have shut down recently. State hospitals lack basic infrastructure and medicine. These are the issues that truly concern the poor, but they are never addressed.