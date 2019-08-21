Hunt on for woman who duped many by posing as astrologer in Powai

THE POWAI police is looking for a middle-aged woman, who has allegedly duped more than five persons by posing as an astrologer.

The woman allegedly visited the residences of the victims and duped them on the pretext of helping them overcome financial problems or even conceive a child, said police. A case in this regard was lodged on Monday, when two victims approached the police. Both stay in the same vicinity in Powai.

One of the women, Chaitali Jadhav, in her statement to the police, has said that on August 14, a woman came to their residence and identified herself as an astrologer to her mother-in-law but did not give a name. According to Jadhav, the woman claimed that she knew that the family was facing financial problems and that she would perform a ritual to help them.

The mother-in-law let her inside the house, where Jadhav was also present. The woman then allegedly asked the two to bring all the jewellery and cash available in the house.

“She pretended to roll everything in a wheat batter and asked the family to fry it in oil. In reality, she had not put the valuables in the batter. After the family fried the batter, the woman told them to open it after a week. She warned that if the batter is opened earlier, the ritual will not work. Following this, she left,” said a police officer.

When the family opened the batter on Monday, they found nothing inside.

Jadhav then started inquiring with her neighbours and learnt that another woman had been duped in a similar manner. The woman allegedly told the second victim that she will help her conceive a child.

Four more complainants have approached the police against the accused. “The other victims will be made witnesses in the case that has been registered,” said Sub-Inspector Deepak Raiwade of Powai police. He added that they have started scrutinising CCTV cameras in the area and managed to get a picture of the woman.