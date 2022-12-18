Hundreds of protesters join MVA morcha from various parts of Maharashtra

People and party workers across ideologies on Saturday joined Maha Vikas Aghadi’s (MVA) Halla Bol rally, marching for over 2.3 km between Richarson and Cruddas at Mazgaon and CSMT at Fort, while hues of saffron, red and green were seen bobbing along the JJ flyover, as various sections of the society joined the protest.

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly, NCP’s Ajit Pawar, and state Congress president Nana Patole marched at the head of the rally, followed by MLA Aaditya Thackeray.

While Uddhav, Ajit Pawar and Patole joined the rally by noon, the protest, when it first started at 11.15 am, was led by several leaders, including Congress’ Varsha Gaikwad as well as NCP’s Chhagan Bhujbal and Supriya Sule.

The rally was joined by Maharashtra Rajya Shikshak Sena, a teachers’ union, Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti from Belagavi and representatives from the CPI. The march took a little over two hours before the protesters reached CSMT, where leaders from Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), NCP, SP and CPI addressed the gathering.

Protesters travelled from Mumbai Metropolitan Region, including Thane, Bhiwandi, Vasai-Virar, Kalyan and Palghar, in buses and trucks to join the rally. As the crowd marched, they raided slogans against the Eknath Shinde government, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, privatisation of education and rising prices.