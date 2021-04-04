Humid conditions, cloudy sky likely for next 48 hours in Mumbai : IMD

Humid conditions and partly cloudy sky are likely for the next 48 hours in Mumbai, bringing some respite from the hot weather, officials at the India Meteorological Department (representational)

HUMID CONDITIONS and partly cloudy sky are likely for the next 48 hours in Mumbai, bringing some respite from

the hot weather, officials at the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Saturday.

The city recorded a cloudy sky on Saturday. A week after touching a second-highest maximum temperature for March, the city on Saturday recorded a below normal temperature.



After a record heat at 40.9 degrees Celsius, the maximum temperature noted at the Santacruz observatory was 31.6 degrees Celsius, which is a degree below normal.

The mean temperature for April is 33.2 degrees Celsius.The minimum temperature recorded at the Santacruz observatory was 23.2 degrees Celsius, while relative high humidity was recorded at 69 per cent. The maximum temperature is likely to rise in the coming week.

As per the IMD’s 48-hour forecast, the maximum temperature will hover around 33 degrees Celsius.The weather bureau has forecast heat-wave conditions in isolated pockets of the Vidarbha region. According to the IMD’s long-term season outlook for the period of March to May 2021, Konkan and Goa region are very likely to witness warmer-than-normal summer.

As per the forecast, Konkan, which includes Mumbai and Goa region, is likely to witness 0.25 degree Celsius warmer daytime temperatures from March to May, while the minimum or night temperatures would be 0.48 degree Celsius warmer.