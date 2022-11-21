‘Sign of humanity’: Amid Savarkar row, Sanjay Raut appreciates Rahul Gandhi’s ’empathy’

Amid friction within the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance over Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s remark on Veer Savarkar, Sanjay Raut took to Twitter on Monday to praise the Congress leader for showing “a sign of humanity”. Raut, a leader of Uddhav Thackeray’s Shiv Sena faction, stated that despite Gandhi’s “busy schedule” of Bharat Jodo Yatra, he called Raut on Sunday to inquire about his health.

“In spite of strong differences of opinion on some issues, inquiring on your political colleague is a sign of humanity!” Raut’s appreciation post for Gandhi read.

“I appreciate his empathy of feeling the pain of a political colleague who has spent 110 days in jail. In times of bitterness, such gestures are becoming rare. Rahulji is focusing on love and compassion in his yatra and hence is getting a massive response,” Raut wrote.

Talking to the media, Raut also added that Gandhi is one such person who stays connected as a friend irrespective of ideological and political differences. “I have friends in BJP as well but they were happy when I was in jail, this is politics of Mughal era,” Raut rued.

At a function in memory of tribal leader Birsa Munda in Washim last week, Gandhi had said, “Despite the British offering him land, (Birsa Munda) refused to bow down; he chose death. We, the Congress party, consider him our idol. For the BJP and RSS, Savarkarji, who wrote mercy petitions to the British and accepted pension, is an idol.”

This triggered a controversy after which Thackeray’s Shiv Sena faction, which is the Congress’s partner in Maharashtra’s MVA has distanced itself from the remarks. Raising questions on the fate of MVA alliance, Sena’s Raut said: “What Rahul Gandhi said about Veer Savarkar will cause cracks in the MVA alliance.” Asked whether this means that the MVA would collapse, Raut said, “The MVA would not collapse. It would certainly cause bitterness… there will be cracks in our alliance which is not a good sign.”

Raut also remarked that Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra has drawn a huge response in Maharashtra and therefore at this juncture, there was no need for him to raise the Savarkar issue and create a controversy.

However, rejecting the impression that the conflicting views of the allied parties on the Hindutva ideologue would split the MVA alliance, Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said that his party and the Thackeray-led Shiv Sena “agree to disagree” on V D Savarkar. “I spoke to Sanjay Raut today. We agree to disagree. He refuted the impression that it will weaken Maha Vikas Aghadi. It won’t affect the MVA,” said Ramesh. “We (Congress) don’t distort history… MVA is a three-year-old alliance. We joined the MVA on a common minimum programme. I asked him (Raut) whether this issue will destabilise MVA and he stated that both issues are different.”