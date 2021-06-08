Huge rush for buses, road traffic slow as city unlocks

around 3,300 buses were pressed into service Monday, however, due to the non-availability of the local trains, there was a rush for buses. (Representational)

Vehicular traffic on the arterial roads and expressways in the city increased by at least 20 per cent Monday, on the first day of the unlocking process, Mumbai Traffic police said. While there has been a gradual increase in vehicular movement over the past week, the police said, heavy traffic was witnessed at checkpoints in Dahisar and Mulund in the morning and near Carnac bunder in south Mumbai in the evening.

There was a huge rush for BEST and MSRTC buses, which have been allowed to operate with 50 per cent capacity. In several areas, serpentine queues were seen at bus stops.

Somnath Gharge, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Traffic, said, “We observed a 15 to 20 per cent increase in the number of vehicles on the western express highway. The traffic was moving slow. Another reason for this is the ongoing work for Metro Rail in Malad, Kandivali and Jogeshwari areas.”

Husan Jatkar, police inspector from Vikhroli traffic division, also said there was about a 20 per cent spike in vehicular traffic on Monday.

According to BEST officials, around 3,300 buses were pressed into service Monday, however, due to the non-availability of the local trains, there was a rush for buses.