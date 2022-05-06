scorecardresearch
Thursday, May 05, 2022
Huge force kept on standby as Raj Thackeray threatens to continue protest

THE MUMBAI Police have kept several police officers on standby at its headquarters to avert any law and order situation in the city after MNS chief Raj Thackeray had threatened that their agitation will continue if loudspeakers are not removed from mosques. While on Wednesday the entire Mumbai Police force along with additional forces were […]

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
May 6, 2022 2:31:33 am
While on Wednesday the entire Mumbai Police force along with additional forces were on the ground since 4am, on Thursday several policemen who were off duty were asked to remain on standby in case there was a need felt for reinforcements.

An IPS officer said, “We just want to ensure we are not caught off-guard. Hence we have kept police on standby in case there are any further issues. Even DCP-rank officers who have been transferred out of the city or promoted have not been relieved as yet.”

Meanwhile, statistics released by Mumbai Police showed that a total of five cases had been registered in the city on Wednesday in connection with the MNS agitation. While on Wednesday the police said that FIRs were registered at Shivaji Park, Kandivali and Powai police stations, the police said on Thursday that FIRs were registered at VP Road and Ghatkopar police stations as well.

An officer said that in the VP Road police case, Hanuman Chalisa was performed in Kumbharwada area of Girgaon in front of a mosque and the said video was circulated on social media.

