Mumbai News Live Updates: Shinde celebrates Maha Pooja; Aaditya says can’t destroy Aarey unique forest

Mumbai News Live Updates: Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and his wife performed a ‘maha pooja’ of Lord Vitthal and Goddess Rukmini at a famous temple in Pandharpur town on Sunday on the occasion of ‘Ashadhi Ekadashi’. The CM sought God’s blessings for the prosperity of every section of society even as he added that his government was that of the common man.
Meanwhile, calling Aarey “a unique forest within our city”, Thackeray said, “(Former CM) Uddhav Thackeray Ji declared 808 acres of Aarey as forest and the car shed must move out (of there).” “Our human greed and lack of compassion cannot be allowed to destroy the biodiversity in our city”, as he joined citizens protesting the shifting of Metro car shed back to Aarey.
In other news, Bombay High Court seeks the state’s response on action against ‘illegal’ nursing homes, following the finding that over 6,000 hospitals in the state were functioning without complying with the stipulated laws.
The Supreme Court on Monday said the Centre is bound to honour its commitment given to Portugal and release gangster Abu Salem on completion of his 25-year sentence in the 1993 Mumbai blasts case.
Salem had said his sentence could not exceed 25 years as per a solemn assurance given by India to Portugal for his extradition in 2002. Read more.
Shiv Sainiks who have been visiting Matoshree, the residence of the Thackeray family, after the fall of the MVA government are being greeted with a pleasant surprise. The party workers say that they now get snacks and a bottle of water for each meeting – a noticeable contrast from before when they had to wait endlessly and “got no refreshments”. Read More.
The Supreme Court asked newly appointed Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar not to take any decisions on the plea regarding the disqualification of Shiv Sena MLAs of former chief minister Uddav Thackeray’s faction.
The court also asked the Solicitor General appearing for the Maharashtra government to convey its directions to Narwekar. “Mr (Tushar) Mehta (Solicitor General who was appearing for the Governor), you please inform the assembly speaker not to take any hearing. Let us see, we will hear the matter,” the bench Chief Justice N V Ramana and Justices Krishna Murari and Hima Kohli said. Read more.
Ranveer Singh rang in his 37th birthday with wife Deepika Padukone at an undisclosed location, presumably on a beach-side vacation recently. The couple returned to Mumbai on Sunday.
Ranveer and Deepika were spotted exiting the airport hand-in-hand. They even stopped to pose for the paparazzi before hopping in their car. Ranveer wore a coordinated orange-red outfit while Deepika kept her travel look light and easy in white tracks. While fans couldn’t get enough of the two actors, many also interestingly pointed out at Ranveer carrying a sling bag exactly like Alia Bhatt carried upon her return from Heart of Stone’s filming a day before. Read more.
Aditya Thackeray visited Aarey colony during a protest near the proposed Metro car shade area on Sunday. Thousands protested at Aarey colony in Western Goregaon suburb on Sunday against the construction of Metro car shed in the 808-acre area reserved as forest.
Aam Aadmi Party workers raise slogans during a protest march against the Maharashtra govt's decision.
Congress workers stage a demonstration against the project. Check out the photo gallery for more.
Aam Aadmi Party workers raise slogans during a protest march against the Maharashtra govt's decision. Check out the picture gallery.
Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena camp mentions its plea before the Supreme Court challenging the election of the new Speaker of the Maharashtra Assembly, ANI tweeted.
Bollywood superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan have got a new neighbbour in Ranveer Singh. The latter has reportedly bought a sprawling new property near SRK’s Mannat and Salman’s Galaxy in Bandra, Mumbai.
As per a report by Hindustan Times, Ranveer and his father Jugjeet Sundersingh Bhavnani have booked a luxury quadruplex apartment worth around Rs 119 crore (Rs 118.94 crore). The property has been registered under their Oh Five Oh Media Works LLP, and it is spread across the 16th, 17th, 18th and 19th floors of the under-construction building called Sagar Resham. Read more.
As many as 53 members of state legislative assembly belonging to rebel Shiv Senaleader and Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Shiv Sena president and former CM Uddhav Thackeray’s camps have been served show cause notices by Maharashtra State Legislative Secretariat.
A result of both factions accusing each other of violating the party’s whip during the election for speaker and the trust vote, the notice has sought disqualification of the members concerned. Read more.
Regional Meteorological Centre Mumbai forecasts moderate rain in the city and the suburbs and the possibility of heavy rains in isolated areas. The maximum temperature is likely to be 29 degree with a minimum of 24.
The Powai police arrested a 40-year-old woman for allegedly duping a multinational investment bank and financial services company of Rs 3.5 crore. The woman, who worked with the company for 16 years as a personal assistant (PA) to an executive director, deceived them by fraudulently buying gift vouchers in the company’s name, police said.
The woman, Manpreet Shahani, was apprehended from her house in Kandivali. Read more.
Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) patriarch and president Sharad Pawar has said he would like to fight the next elections under the aegis of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), the alliance of the Shiv Sena, NCP and the Congress which lost power following a split and rebellion in the Sena ranks engineered by senior leader and current chief minister Eknath Shinde.
Pawar also claimed that his party was not consulted before Aurangabad and Osmanabad districts were renamed as Sambhajinagar and Dharashiv respectively. Read more.