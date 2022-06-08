HSC results to be announced today

The results of Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) examinations will be declared at 1 pm on Wednesday, said officials of the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education. Candidates will be able to check their results on the official websites http://www.mahresult.nic.in and http://www.hscresult.mkcl.org as well as http://hscmahresult.org.in

Maharashtra School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad made the announcement on Tuesday on her official Twitter handle. In a video message, Gaikwad extended good wishes to all candidates waiting for the result. “Amid pandemic conditions, there was much anxiety around Board exams, which were held offline this year. Understandably, candidates have been waiting for the result,” said Gaikwad.

The HSC, which is Maharashtra State Board’s Class XII exam, began on March 4, 2022. As many as 14,85,191 students had registered for the HSC exams across Maharashtra of which 817,188 were male students and 6,68,003 female. In Mumbai Division alone there were 3,35,020 candidates. After a gap of one year, when the board exams were cancelled due to the Covid-19 second wave, HSC was held smoothly this year in conventional pattern of paper-pen.

This exam was the first time the seating arrangement for students was made in their respective junior colleges under ‘My school, my exam centre’ initiative. The scheme was launched to allay anxiety among candidates and parents about going to a different exam centre during pandemic conditions.