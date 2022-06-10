HSC Results City, suburbs continue to fare poorly among 5 districts in Mumbai Division

The performance of students in Mumbai city and suburbs in the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) examination is among the bottom two of the five districts that form the Mumbai Division.

In the HSC results declared on Wednesday, the Mumbai Division ranked the lowest among all nine divisions across the state. However, within the division that covers Mumbai City, Suburbs, Thane, Palghar and Raigad; the first two have recorded the least pass percentage.

With 86.60 per cent, Mumbai City scored the lowest in terms of pass percentage whereas Mumbai Suburbs is just one rank above with 89.95 per cent. All other districts recorded above 90 per cent pass percentage. Raigad topped the division chart with 93.11 per cent pass percentage followed by Thane and Palghar with 93.67 per cent and 91.77 per cent, respectively.

According to the district-wise data of the HSC results from the past three academic years, Mumbai City continued to report the lowest pass percentage except in the last year when there was no exam and the HSC result was declared based on an assessment formula due to the Covid-19 pandemic. In the last academic year (2020-21), Mumbai City ranked second while Suburbs was placed in the second last position.

In the pre-pandemic times when exams were held, Mumbai City and Suburbs remained at the bottom of the list. In the academic year 2019-20, Mumbai City was ranked last among five districts in the Mumbai division with an 86.72 pass percentage and Mumbai Suburbs was second last with a score of 89.15 per cent. In the academic year 2018-19, Mumbai City was at the bottom with 80.87 whereas Suburbs was placed at the third position with 83.05 per cent score.

The data showed a trend where Mumbai City and Suburbs are continuously performing poor compared to other districts in the Mumbai Division.

Chairman of the Mumbai Division of the Maharashtra State Board, Nitin Upasani said that this is due to the higher number of students. “Mumbai Division has the highest number of students appearing for board exams and within that, the city and suburbs are the biggest contributors,” he said.

However, educationists said that this is a matter of concern and requires further investigation. Talking about several factors contributing to the situation, a state board counsellor from Mumbai, Jaywant Kulkarni, said, “Students appearing for HSC from Mumbai City are more focused on various entrance tests such as JEE, NEET, MHT-CET and tend to ignore the board exams. These tests are based on multiple-choice questions (MCQ) patterns. Whereas in HSC, they have to write descriptive answers.”

Echoing Kulkarni’s explanation, Madhav Suryawanshi, Coordinator of the Shikshan Vikas Mancha (a body of expert educationists), said, “The situation may change next year with 50 per cent weightage for board marks in admission to professional courses which consider only entrance test scores, so far.”

According to educationists, apart from a shift in focus students from the city generally have a casual approach when it comes to junior colleges compared to their counterparts from rural or peripheral areas.