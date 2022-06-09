HSC Results: Mumbai division students rank lowest in Maharashtra

With a pass percentage of 90.91, students from Mumbai division ranked the lowest among all the nine divisions that appeared for offline Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) exams this year. The results were declared by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education on Wednesday.

Last year, when the board exams were cancelled due to Covid-19 pandemic, Mumbai had ranked second among all divisions with a pass percentage of 99.79. The results were declared on the basis of a formula designed to evaluate students on internal assessment and earlier academic record.

Educationists from the city insisted on comparing this year’s results with that of 2019-20, when exams were held offline in pre-pandemic times. The Mumbai division had then recorded a pass percentage of 89.35 and ranked six among all divisions.

If compared to the 2019-20 results, the students have fared better this year. However, the performance of Mumbai division — comprising Mumbai city and suburbs, Thane, Raigad and Palghar — is still the poorest among the nine divisions.

Several factors contributed to this, said educationists.

“One of the reasons is that students were taught continuously in online mode in Mumbai. Due to migration, many students were away and for those residing in Mumbai, reaching respective colleges was a struggle as trains were restricted to only those vaccinated,” said a professor from a junior college in south Mumbai. The professor pointed out most colleges in Mumbai continued online learning even after the Maharashtra government permitted offline classes.

However, the chairman of the board’s Mumbai division, Nitin Upasni, denied this. According to him, even when colleges could not start offline classes, students in Mumbai were well-equipped to avail online learning and could also attend coaching classes.

Upasni claimed this was a sheer number game. “The Mumbai division has the highest number of students appearing for the board exams. This has been reflected in the overall pass percentage,” he said. This year, 3,23,563 students have appeared for HSC exams from the Mumbai division. Among them, 2,94,164 have cleared the exams. However, having the highest number of students has been a constant for the Mumbai division in the past as well.

Upasni further said that Mumbai division has a stricter vigilance policy. “This year, there has been significant number of cases where candidates have committed non-academic mistakes — answersheets were found torn, whitener was used, seat numbers were not written properly and personal messages addressing the paper-checker were written on the answersheets.”

Meanwhile, while Mumbai’s overall pass percentage was the lowest among all nine divisions, it has the highest number of students scoring 90 per cent and above marks. Among the 10,047 students across the state who have scored 90 per cent and above, 2,766 of them are from Mumbai division alone.