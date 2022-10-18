Maharashtra: HSC registration date extended, schools want SSC registration dates to be postponed too

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has extended the deadline to register for Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC = Class 12) examination for the regular students. The registration will now be possible until November 5 for the regular students instead of October 21.

The process of registration for the regular candidates was going to end on October 21 and form filling of private, repeaters and other candidates was going to start on October 22, according to a notification issued by the Maharashtra State Board. “But HSC registration deadline for regular candidates is now extended. These registrations with regular charges (without late fee) will now be possible from October 22 to November 5,” reads the notification.

The junior colleges will have until November 11 to complete the process of submission of registration fees and pre-list to the divisional offices of the Maharashtra State Board.

While the registration deadline for HSC is already extended, there is a demand to extend the deadline for the Secondary School Certificate (SSC = Class X) registration process too which was declared only on Monday. According to the notification by the Maharashtra State Board, the registration process for SSC will begin from October 19 and continue till November 10. The schools are, however, complaining that the period clashes with the Diwali vacation and it should be further extended.

“The process, as per state board’s notification, will be held from October 19 to November 10. And Diwali vacation is from October 21 to November 7. How are we expected to have our staff in schools during that time? It may be extended eventually; but what we demand is that the board starts the process of registration for SSC post Diwali vacation to be convenient for all,” said Pandurang Kengar, spokesperson for the Mumbai School Principals’ Association.

Lakhs of students appear for the Maharashtra State Board exams. Last year, a total of 16,38,964 candidates had registered for SSC from across nine divisions. Whereas in Mumbai division alone, a total of 3,73,840 students registered for the SSC 2022 exam. For HSC 2022, 14,85,191 students had registered from across Maharashtra wherein 3,25,220 were from Mumbai division alone.