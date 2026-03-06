HSC paper leak: coaching institute director held in Umred, SIT formed

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Days after a suspected leak of the Class 12 Chemistry question paper surfaced in Nagpur, police arrested the director of a private coaching institute in Umred, and constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the matter.
According to Nagpur police, the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) initiated an inquiry after receiving information that the February 2026 HSC paper leak case had links to Umred.
The inquiry revealed that Atul Jagan Chaudhary (38), director of Target Academy Science in Umred, allegedly conspired with an unidentified person entrusted by the Board to leak the examination paper.
Officials said that a few days before the Class 12 board examinations began, the academy conducted a Chemistry practice test. During the preliminary probe, investigators found that several questions in the practice paper were similar to those in the Chemistry question paper conducted by the Board, raising suspicions of a leak.
Based on a report submitted by the Education Officer (Secondary), Zilla Parishad Nagpur, a case was registered on March 5 at Umred Police Station under Section 6 of the Maharashtra Prevention of Malpractices at University, Board and Other Specified Examinations Act, 1982, along with Sections 61(2) and 316(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.
Atul Chaudhary, a resident of Plot No. 110, Bhandarkar Layout, Umred, was taken into custody on March 5 and arrested later that night, police said.
Considering the seriousness of the offence, Nagpur Rural Superintendent of Police Harsh A. Poddar ordered the formation of a five-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the case.
The SIT will be headed by Additional Superintendent of Police Anil Mhaske. Other members include Assistant Superintendent of Police and Sub-Divisional Police Officer (Umred) Vrushti Jain, Police Inspector Ankush Mane of the Local Crime Branch, Assistant Police Inspector Ashish Singh Thakur of Kelwad Police Station, and Police Constable Satish Rathod from the Cyber Police Station, Nagpur Rural.
Police said the SIT will conduct a detailed probe into the entire chain behind the question paper leak.
