HSC paper leak: coaching institute director held in Umred, SIT formed

MSBSHSE initiated an inquiry after receiving information that the February 2026 HSC paper leak case had links to Umred. (Express Photo)

Days after a suspected leak of the Class 12 Chemistry question paper surfaced in Nagpur, police arrested the director of a private coaching institute in Umred, and constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the matter.

According to Nagpur police, the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) initiated an inquiry after receiving information that the February 2026 HSC paper leak case had links to Umred.

The inquiry revealed that Atul Jagan Chaudhary (38), director of Target Academy Science in Umred, allegedly conspired with an unidentified person entrusted by the Board to leak the examination paper.

Officials said that a few days before the Class 12 board examinations began, the academy conducted a Chemistry practice test. During the preliminary probe, investigators found that several questions in the practice paper were similar to those in the Chemistry question paper conducted by the Board, raising suspicions of a leak.