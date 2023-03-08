HSC Maths paper leak: Ahmednagar school principal, 2 teachers among 5 held

Mumbai Police’s Crime Branch on Wednesday arrested five people, including the principal of an Ahmednagar-based school and junior college and a woman teacher of the institution, who allegedly opened the packet containing the HSC Mathematics paper and sent out images almost an hour before the examination was to get under way, according to an officer.

The examination was held on March 3.

The Crime Branch is probing a case registered in Dadar after a local student was found to have received the paper before the exam began. The Crime Branch team made the arrests in Ahmednagar and are bringing the accused to Mumbai, an officer said.

Police have found that the woman teacher of the Ahmednagar school, who was among those in charge of collecting the question papers from a centre on the day of examination and getting them to the school, was responsible for leaking the paper more than an hour before the exam was scheduled to begin.

According to police, besides allegedly sending images of the question paper to some officials in the school, the woman also sent it to her younger sister, who sold the paper further for Rs 10,000 apiece to a few others. Police believe it was one of the images of the question paper allegedly sold by the teacher’s minor sister that eventually reached the Dadar student.

Mumbai Police registered an FIR after this came to light.

An officer with knowledge of the developments said the five people arrested were being brought to Mumbai and will be produced before a city court. Besides the Ahmednagar school’s principal and the woman teacher, the others arrested are a PT teacher, a driver of the school who allegedly helped the woman teacher take images of the paper, and the school owner’s daughter, the officer said.

Explaining the modus operandi, an officer said the teacher reached the centre, where she collected the question papers around 9 am, and was supposed to reach the school by 10.30 am. But once out of the centre, she and the driver opened the packet containing the papers and took photographs.

“These images were sent to the other accused at the school, who supplied the papers to students of the institution who had paid in advance,” the officer said.

The investigators are not certain about the amount charged by the accused school officials, the officer said.

Pointing out that the teacher also sent images of the question paper to her 17-year-old sister, the officer said the teen sold it “in her circle for Rs 10,000 per paper”.

Among those who received the image from the teen girl was a student in Ahmednagar, who purportedly forwarded it to his cousin — the Dadar-based student who was taking the paper in Mumbai. “The Dadar student then sent it to a relative, an Engineering graduate, who solved the paper and sent the answers to him on phone,” the officer said.

The crime emerged when this student was found with a cell phone in the examination hall. The Dadar-based school subsequently approached Shivaji Park police station, where an FIR was registered.