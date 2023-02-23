HSC exams Day 2: Now, errors in Hindi question paper

For the second day in a row on Wednesday, errors were found in a question paper in the ongoing Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) exams of the Maharashtra State Board.

Mistakes were reported in the numbering of the questions in the Hindi question paper, which led to confusion among students.

When the HSC exams began on Tuesday, mistakes were reported in the first paper of English, where instead of questions, model answers were printed, including instructions to the paper-checker.

On Wednesday, mistakes were noticed in the section of reading comprehension in the Hindi paper. Question two in the first passage asked for antonyms of four words, on Page 2. There was a mistake in the numbering of those words. Instead of 1, 2, 3, 4, it read 1, 2, 1, 2. Another mistake was noticed in question two, after the second passage on Page 3.

This question, which also asked for synonyms of four words, had all words numbered as 1 instead of 1, 2, 3, 4. A teacher said, “This comes across as a very small error… but in many cases, students would just write answers against the number of the questions, which might have been difficult today.”