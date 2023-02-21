HSC exams begin today amid strike by non-teaching staff across state

A total of 14.57 lakh students will appear for the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) Class 12 exams that will begin on Tuesday.

The exams will be held in the backdrop of an indefinite strike declared by non-teaching staff across Maharashtra from Monday.

However, junior colleges and Maharashtra State are confident about holding the exam as per schedule, without support from non-teaching staff.

As many as 14,57,293 candidates have registered for the HSC examination from across the state this year. It includes 7,92,780 boys and 6,64,441 girls.

From Mumbai division alone, a total of 3,44,744 candidates have registered for the HSC from 635 exam centres.

While at the state level, the highest registration is for science stream with 6,60,780 candidates, followed by humanities (arts) at 4,04,761 and commerce at 3,45,532.

The rest are from vocational or ITI courses.

In Mumbai division, the highest registration is for commerce stream with 1,79,155 candidates, and 1,09,975 candidates for the science Stream.

Advertisement

Only 50,795 students will be appearing for HSC from humanities. Remaining students are distributed in vocational or ITI courses.

A new campaign of copy-free exam has been launched by the state government following which strict regulations have been issued by the state board.

Meanwhile, the non-teaching staff of non-agricultural universities across the state had declared boycott on exam-related work owing to their long-pending demands, such as delay in implementation of seventh pay commission, non-payment of arrears, not filling vacant posts among all.

Advertisement

After the government did not respond they began their indefinite strike from Monday.

The boycott on exam related work by the non-teaching staff is already impacting practical assessments in junior colleges. “But the situation will be different for the written finals. The board has asked us to gather adequate manpower from existing staff, teaching as well as non-teaching who are not part of the strike,” said the principal of a suburban junior college.

Secretary of Mumbai Division of Maharashtra State Board, Subhash Borse, responding to paucity of manpower due to the strike, said, “Additional support can be managed. We have also spoken to the BMC education department to help in case of a last-minute crisis.”