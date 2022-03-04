HSC exams begin in Maharashtra amid student-friendly measures

The Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) examinations in Maharashtra began on Friday morning. The examination, which is being held after a gap of a year due to the Covid-19 pandemic, started off smoothly on day one.

The first exam began much earlier than usual due to the additional time allotted to students to write the paper. As per the timeline prescribed by the Maharashtra State Board, the first bell rang at 9.50 am after which the students were allowed to enter the exam centre while adhering to Covid protocols.

A total of 14.85 lakh candidates will be appearing for the HSC exam from across the state. Mumbai division alone has 3.35 lakh candidates writing the exam across 1,282 centres.

The state board has adopted a number of student-friendly measures this year to ease the pressure on examinees.

Most students were seen to be at ease as the government allowed them to appear for the board exam at their respective junior colleges under the ‘Your school, your exam centre’ policy. This has also increased the number of exam centres this year.

Besides getting their hall tickets examined, this year the students’ body temperatures were also checked. A special helpline was also launched at all nine divisions to assist students and parents.