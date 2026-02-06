How Virar-Dahanu rail quadrupling will transform suburban services beyond Virar

The project involves constructing two additional railway lines parallel to the existing up and down main lines between Virar and Dahanu Road. (File/Representational Photo)

The Virar-Dahanu Road railway line quadrupling project is 47 per cent complete and is expected to be finished by March 2028. Here is how it is set to improve suburban train services beyond Virar.

What is the Virar-Dahanu Road railway line quadrupling project?

The project involves constructing two additional railway lines parallel to the existing up and down main lines between Virar and Dahanu Road. According to Mumbai Railway Vikas Corporation (MRVC) data, it includes about 63 km of new track, 16 major bridges, 64 minor bridges, 29 foot overbridges, and associated signalling, electrical and traction infrastructure.

While the CST-Virar corridor has segregated suburban fast and slow lines with peak-hour headways of three to four minutes, the Virar-Dahanu Road section currently operates on a double line shared by suburban, long-distance mail/express and freight trains. This mixed-traffic arrangement has limited the expansion of suburban services despite rising commuter volumes across Palghar district.