How Virar-Dahanu rail quadrupling will transform suburban services beyond Virar

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
The Virar-Dahanu Road railway line quadrupling project is 47 per cent complete and is expected to be finished by March 2028. Here is how it is set to improve suburban train services beyond Virar.
What is the Virar-Dahanu Road railway line quadrupling project?
The project involves constructing two additional railway lines parallel to the existing up and down main lines between Virar and Dahanu Road. According to Mumbai Railway Vikas Corporation (MRVC) data, it includes about 63 km of new track, 16 major bridges, 64 minor bridges, 29 foot overbridges, and associated signalling, electrical and traction infrastructure.
While the CST-Virar corridor has segregated suburban fast and slow lines with peak-hour headways of three to four minutes, the Virar-Dahanu Road section currently operates on a double line shared by suburban, long-distance mail/express and freight trains. This mixed-traffic arrangement has limited the expansion of suburban services despite rising commuter volumes across Palghar district.
Sanctioned at Rs 3,578 crore under the Mumbai Urban Transport Project Phase-3 and executed by MRVC, the quadrupling will expand the section from two tracks to four.
How suburban services currently operate beyond Virar
Western Railway operates around 42 suburban services daily between Virar and Dahanu Road, roughly 21 in each direction, translating to about one train per hour.
In contrast, the Churchgate-Virar section runs several hundred suburban services daily on dedicated fast and slow corridors. Beyond Virar, suburban trains are routinely regulated to allow passage of long-distance services bound for Gujarat, Rajasthan and northern India.
Railway operational data shows that more than 40 long-distance mail and express trains use the Virar-Dahanu stretch everyday, along with scheduled freight movements. With no dedicated suburban tracks, delays to express trains often cascade into local services.
Why the Virar-Dahanu section is a capacity bottleneck
On a two-line mixed-traffic corridor, suburban slots are limited because long-distance trains require higher speeds and uninterrupted paths. This constrains the number of local services that can be scheduled without affecting overall operations.
Despite these limitations, commuter volumes north of Virar remain high. Western Railway estimates indicate that Palghar handles over 23,000 daily suburban commuters, Boisar about 22,000, Saphale more than 20,000, and Dahanu Road nearly 18,000. Together, stations along this belt account for well over one lakh suburban journeys daily, excluding smaller stations such as Vaitarna, Umroli and Kelve Road.
Rapid population growth in Palghar district has further increased pressure on suburban rail, the primary mode of transport for Mumbai-bound commuters.
What changes once four tracks are available
Quadrupling will allow operational segregation, two lines for suburban services and two for long-distance and freight trains, enabling planners to increase suburban frequencies without disrupting express operations.
Western Railway planning documents suggest the section could eventually support more than 200 additional suburban services, subject to rolling stock and signalling upgrades. In the initial phase, peak-hour headways are expected to reduce from 20–30 minutes to around 10–12 minutes.
“Approximately 80 additional trains can be introduced once the Virar–Dahanu quadrupling is completed. With the existing 42 services, the total could rise to about 122 suburban services, with scope for further increases based on demand,” said Vineet Abhishek, Chief Public Relations Officer, Western Railway.
The infrastructure is also being designed to accommodate 15-car suburban trains, which can carry roughly 25 per cent more passengers than 12-car rakes, increasing capacity without proportionate increases in train movements.
For commuters from Palghar, Boisar, Saphale and Dahanu Road, the project is expected to reduce waiting times, improve punctuality and ease overcrowding through dedicated suburban tracks. Once completed, suburban services could increase to at least 122 trains, with potential expansion up to around 200 services in the future, depending on commuter demand.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
OpenAI and Anthropic have released new AI models, GPT-5.3 Codex and Claude Opus 4.6 respectively, sparking a competition at the top of the industry. Both models show improvements in coding and real-world tasks, with GPT-5.3 Codex leading in industry benchmarks. It also boasts an all-rounder capability for extended research and complex tasks.