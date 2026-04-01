How to deal with ‘digital arrest’? Mumbai cyber cops are knocking on doors of senior citizens

About 40 police personnel, divided into 20 teams of two, conduct visits on Saturdays to increase the chances of finding residents at home.(Image generated using AI)

Mumbai’s cyber police are knocking on their doors, before the fraudsters can.

Across the city, thousands of senior citizens live alone and for scammers running “digital arrest” rackets, they are the preferred target. Last year alone, Mumbai registered 191 such cases with losses exceeding Rs 100 crore; in 2024, 193 cases were recorded, and 27 have already been reported through February this year. Most victims were elderly residents living alone, coerced into silence by strangers posing as CBI and ED officials on video calls.

Over the past four months, the city’s Cyber Police have personally reached out to almost 3,500 such senior citizens across more than half of Mumbai, visiting them at home, warning them about the scam, and making sure they know who to call if it happens.