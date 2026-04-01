How to deal with ‘digital arrest’? Mumbai cyber cops are knocking on doors of senior citizens

Over four months, cyber teams have reached 3,500 elderly residents living alone to make sure they know how to spot fraud, and who to call if it happens.

Written by: Manish Kumar Pathak
4 min readMumbaiApr 1, 2026 07:00 AM IST
How to deal with ‘digital arrest’? Mumbai cyber cops are knocking on doors of senior citizensAbout 40 police personnel, divided into 20 teams of two, conduct visits on Saturdays to increase the chances of finding residents at home.(Image generated using AI)
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Mumbai’s cyber police are knocking on their doors, before the fraudsters can.

Across the city, thousands of senior citizens live alone and for scammers running “digital arrest” rackets, they are the preferred target. Last year alone, Mumbai registered 191 such cases with losses exceeding Rs 100 crore; in 2024, 193 cases were recorded, and 27 have already been reported through February this year. Most victims were elderly residents living alone, coerced into silence by strangers posing as CBI and ED officials on video calls.

Over the past four months, the city’s Cyber Police have personally reached out to almost 3,500 such senior citizens across more than half of Mumbai, visiting them at home, warning them about the scam, and making sure they know who to call if it happens.

About 40 police personnel, divided into 20 teams of two, conduct visits on Saturdays to increase the chances of finding residents at home. Teams go out between 10 am and 1:30 pm, and again between 5 pm and 7 pm, avoiding the afternoon rest hours. During visits, officers stress that there is no legal concept of a “digital arrest” and caution seniors against fraudsters impersonating CBI, ED, or police officials.

Read | Digital arrest scams: Why are they still so rampant despite awareness?

Residents are advised to disconnect such calls immediately, avoid sharing personal information, and report to the police helpline (100) or cyber helpline (1930). Teams also record short awareness videos with residents to build confidence and spread the message within housing societies.

The drive began in South Mumbai and has moved steadily northward. Zone 1 (covering parts of Masjid Bunder, CST, Colaba, Cuffe Parade, Churchgate and Marine Drive) had 627 senior citizens living alone. Zone 2, covering LT Marg, VP Road, Pydhoni, DB Marg and Malabar Hill, had 200, while Zone 3 (Nagpada, Tardeo, Agripada and NM Joshi Marg) had 378.

How to deal with ‘digital arrest’? Mumbai cyber cops are knocking on doors of senior citizens

Zone 5, spanning Dadar (West), Matunga, Mahim, parts of Dharavi and Kurla West, identified 512. The western suburbs drew particular attention with Zone 9, including Bandra (West), Khar (West), Santacruz, Juhu and Andheri (West), recording the highest concentration, with 884 senior citizens living alone. Zone 10, covering Andheri (East), Jogeshwari (East) and Powai, had 302, and Zone 11 (Goregaon (West), Malad (West), Kandivali (West), Borivali and Dahisar (West)) had 563.

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Despite repeated efforts, around 90 elderly residents declined to meet with the teams, even when officers arrived with security guards and housing society members, officials told this newspaper.

“In cases where residents are hesitant, we visit them along with security guards or society members. Our visits are scheduled between 10 am and 1:30 pm, and we avoid disturbing them in the afternoon as they may be resting. We resume in the evening between 5 pm and 7 pm,” said a police officer involved in the campaign.

“We are receiving a positive response. Many senior citizens listen carefully and are happy to interact. However, a few become irritated, due to age-related issues or because they are unwell or resting, and refuse to meet,” another officer said.

“We are visiting elderly residents, particularly those who are socially isolated or retired. The campaign emphasizes that “digital arrest” is a fake concept used by fraudsters to extort money, and citizens should not entertain such video calls. The pamphlets in Marathi, Hindi, and English, explaining the modus operandi of so-called “digital arrest” scams also providing them, said Deputy Commissioner of Police Purshottam Karad of the Cyber Police.

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“We ensure that senior citizens do not feel uncomfortable during our visits. Our teams are accompanied by society members and security guards. We maintain regular contact and continue to monitor their safety,” Karad added.

Manish Kumar Pathak
Manish Kumar Pathak

Manish Kumar Pathak is a dedicated journalist reporting for The Indian Express from Mumbai. His work demonstrates substantial Expertise and Authority across the complex field of crime reporting, with a strong focus on law enforcement actions, fraud, and cyber security challenges facing the metropolitan region. Expertise & Authority Affiliation: Reports for the nationally recognized daily, The Indian Express, providing his content with high Trustworthiness. Geographical Focus: Provides comprehensive, ground-level coverage of breaking news and investigative matters across Mumbai and the surrounding regions (e.g., Thane, Vasai). Core Authority: His reporting portfolio highlights deep Expertise in crucial beats, including: Cyber & Financial Crime: Extensive coverage of sophisticated scams, including cases involving high-value cyber fraud, stock market manipulation scams, and fraudsters using government figures to gain trust. Law Enforcement & Investigation: Reports directly on major police actions, including arrests made by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) in fraud cases (e.g., MHADA flat scams) and detailed coverage of murder and kidnapping investigations. Major Incidents & Public Safety: Covers significant incidents like building collapses, road accidents, and public safety issues such as theft at large public events. Defence & Maritime: Also covers key updates regarding the Indian Navy, including the commissioning of new vessels and strategic defense announcements. Manish Kumar Pathak's consistent focus on crime, fraud, and the workings of the Mumbai police system establishes him as a trusted and authoritative source for critical news in Western India. ... Read More

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