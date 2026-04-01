How to deal with ‘digital arrest’? Mumbai cyber cops are knocking on doors of senior citizens

Mumbai’s cyber police are knocking on their doors, before the fraudsters can.
Across the city, thousands of senior citizens live alone and for scammers running “digital arrest” rackets, they are the preferred target. Last year alone, Mumbai registered 191 such cases with losses exceeding Rs 100 crore; in 2024, 193 cases were recorded, and 27 have already been reported through February this year. Most victims were elderly residents living alone, coerced into silence by strangers posing as CBI and ED officials on video calls.
Over the past four months, the city’s Cyber Police have personally reached out to almost 3,500 such senior citizens across more than half of Mumbai, visiting them at home, warning them about the scam, and making sure they know who to call if it happens.
About 40 police personnel, divided into 20 teams of two, conduct visits on Saturdays to increase the chances of finding residents at home. Teams go out between 10 am and 1:30 pm, and again between 5 pm and 7 pm, avoiding the afternoon rest hours. During visits, officers stress that there is no legal concept of a “digital arrest” and caution seniors against fraudsters impersonating CBI, ED, or police officials.
Residents are advised to disconnect such calls immediately, avoid sharing personal information, and report to the police helpline (100) or cyber helpline (1930). Teams also record short awareness videos with residents to build confidence and spread the message within housing societies.
The drive began in South Mumbai and has moved steadily northward. Zone 1 (covering parts of Masjid Bunder, CST, Colaba, Cuffe Parade, Churchgate and Marine Drive) had 627 senior citizens living alone. Zone 2, covering LT Marg, VP Road, Pydhoni, DB Marg and Malabar Hill, had 200, while Zone 3 (Nagpada, Tardeo, Agripada and NM Joshi Marg) had 378.
Zone 5, spanning Dadar (West), Matunga, Mahim, parts of Dharavi and Kurla West, identified 512. The western suburbs drew particular attention with Zone 9, including Bandra (West), Khar (West), Santacruz, Juhu and Andheri (West), recording the highest concentration, with 884 senior citizens living alone. Zone 10, covering Andheri (East), Jogeshwari (East) and Powai, had 302, and Zone 11 (Goregaon (West), Malad (West), Kandivali (West), Borivali and Dahisar (West)) had 563.
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Despite repeated efforts, around 90 elderly residents declined to meet with the teams, even when officers arrived with security guards and housing society members, officials told this newspaper.
“In cases where residents are hesitant, we visit them along with security guards or society members. Our visits are scheduled between 10 am and 1:30 pm, and we avoid disturbing them in the afternoon as they may be resting. We resume in the evening between 5 pm and 7 pm,” said a police officer involved in the campaign.
“We are receiving a positive response. Many senior citizens listen carefully and are happy to interact. However, a few become irritated, due to age-related issues or because they are unwell or resting, and refuse to meet,” another officer said.
“We are visiting elderly residents, particularly those who are socially isolated or retired. The campaign emphasizes that “digital arrest” is a fake concept used by fraudsters to extort money, and citizens should not entertain such video calls. The pamphlets in Marathi, Hindi, and English, explaining the modus operandi of so-called “digital arrest” scams also providing them, said Deputy Commissioner of Police Purshottam Karad of the Cyber Police.
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“We ensure that senior citizens do not feel uncomfortable during our visits. Our teams are accompanied by society members and security guards. We maintain regular contact and continue to monitor their safety,” Karad added.