How the sedition charge has held up in court in Maharashtra

Among those booked for sedition in the last decade in Maharashtra are a cartoonist, a student who allegedly raised a slogan at a queer march, actor Kangana Ranaut and the accused in the Elgaar Parishad case. In all except the Elgaar Parishad case, the invocation of the sedition charge has led to criticism of investigating authorities by courts. On Sunday, the charge was invoked against MP Navneet Rana and her MLA husband Ravi Rana by the Mumbai police.

Section 124A of the IPC, which deals with sedition, reads like this: Whoever by words, either spoken or written, or by signs, or by visible representation, or otherwise, brings or attempts to bring into hatred or contempt, or excites or attempts to excite dissatisfaction towards the government established by law. The maximum punishment under the Section is life imprisonment.

Officials said the Section was added against the couple as their alleged act of announcing that they will recite Hanuman Chalisa outside the residence of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray challenges “the writ of the state machinery and invokes hate and dislike against the government”. Officials said their actions raised apprehension of causing public disorder.

Last year, the Mumbai police invoked the charge against actor Ranaut and her sister Rangoli Chandel for her tweets. They also faced other charges including 124A, 153 A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race), 295A (deliberate acts hurting religious sentiments) of IPC. The sisters had approached the Bombay HC. The HC had said while it understood other sections being invoked, it asked if it had become routine to add the charge of sedition.

In 2020, the then BJP-Shiv Sena government had invoked sedition against a 22-year-old student and others who were part of a LGBTQI solidarity march where participants also voiced their opposition to the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act and National Register of Citizens. The HC had then, too, cautioned against the use of sedition merely for raising a slogan showing solidarity with a person or a group of persons.

The HC then also asked if the police had followed guidelines laid down in 2015. In 2015, the HC, while hearing a PIL, had observed that sedition cannot be invoked to penalise criticism of actions of the government as long as it does not incite violence or public disorder. The guidelines also sought legal opinion to be taken in writing from the law officer of the district and the public prosecutor. This PIL was in connection with sedition charges being invoked against a cartoonist, Aseem Trivedi, who was charged with insulting India’s national symbols through his cartoons in 2012. The charge was subsequently dropped.