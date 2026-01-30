Over 1,600 CCTV cameras, a toddler’s socks, six teams: How Thane police solved the kidnapping case of a 3-month-old

In an investigation where clues kept failing them, it was eventually a toddler’s socks and a network of nearly 1,600 CCTV cameras that helped the Thane police solve the kidnapping case in which three persons were arrested on Thursday.

The kidnapping had taken place on January 22 when Farzana Mansoori (23), a Mumbra resident, was crossing the road with her two daughters Anbiya (3) and Afiya (3 months). As her daughter started crying, a burqa-clad woman approached her and said she too was crossing the road and can hold her younger daughter.

Farzana handed over her daughter to the woman. However, when she reached the other side of the road, the woman was nowhere to be seen. When the woman could not be traced even after searching for a while, Farzana suspected the woman was a kidnapper and approached the local Mumbra police station where a kidnapping case was registered.