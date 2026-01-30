In an investigation where clues kept failing them, it was eventually a toddler’s socks and a network of nearly 1,600 CCTV cameras that helped the Thane police solve the kidnapping case in which three persons were arrested on Thursday.
The kidnapping had taken place on January 22 when Farzana Mansoori (23), a Mumbra resident, was crossing the road with her two daughters Anbiya (3) and Afiya (3 months). As her daughter started crying, a burqa-clad woman approached her and said she too was crossing the road and can hold her younger daughter.
Farzana handed over her daughter to the woman. However, when she reached the other side of the road, the woman was nowhere to be seen. When the woman could not be traced even after searching for a while, Farzana suspected the woman was a kidnapper and approached the local Mumbra police station where a kidnapping case was registered.
The police began the probe and found the CCTV in which the woman is seen getting into an auto soon after crossing the road. Thane Police Commissioner Ashutosh Dumbare said that while the registration number of the auto could not be seen in the CCTV, the team could spot ‘aai’ (mother) written at the back of the auto and were able to identify the auto. The driver told the police that he dropped the woman at the Mumbra railway station.
“Our teams began scanning the footage again and found another burqa-clad woman. This time, while the toddler was covered under her burqa, a few inches of the toddler’s socks were visible based on which her mother identified the daughter,” Dumbare said. The police team saw she was speaking to another couple at the Mumbra railway station to whom she handed over the kid and left the station.
The couple were seen leaving the railway platform in a CSMT-bound train. While the police team tracked them to Thane railway station where they had changed their appearance, they were not seen in any more footages. The police team then focused on the woman who had handed over the toddler to the couple.
Story continues below this ad
They scanned CCTV cameras and found the auto driver had dropped her to Shadi Mahal Road in Insha Nagar area of Mumbra. “Since there were many buildings there, the police used their local informers and eventually identified the woman as Nasreena Shaikh,” Dumbare said.
When the police questioned Shaikh, she broke down and said that she had abducted the girl and handed her over to her sister Khairunnisa Gulab and brother-in-law Mohd Gulab who had taken her to Khetri village in Akola district. “We immediately sent a police team to Akola and took safe custody of the toddler and arrested the couple,” Dumbare said.
He added, “The couple that hailed from Akola did not have a child for the past eight to nine years. Khairunnisa told us that she had seen some videos on YouTube about minors being left abandoned in Mumbra and had told her sister about it. They had made attempts in the past too to abduct a minor but were not successful.”
Mohamed Thaver is a highly specialized journalist with the Expertise and Authority required to report on complex law enforcement and legal issues. With a career dedicated to the crime beat for over a decade, his work provides readers with informed and trustworthy insights into Maharashtra's security and justice systems.
Experience & Authority
Core Focus: Has been exclusively covering the crime beat for over a decade, building deep, specialized knowledge in the field.
Geographical Authority: Currently focuses heavily on law enforcement and policy in Maharashtra, providing authoritative coverage of the state's security apparatus.
Key Beats:
Law Enforcement: Reports on the operations of the Maharashtra Police and the Mumbai Crime Branch.
Policy & Administration: Covers the Maharashtra Home Department, focusing on policy matters related to handling law and order and the evolution of the police force.
Judiciary: Has significant past experience covering the courts, giving him a comprehensive understanding of the entire criminal justice process from investigation to verdict.
Specialized Interest (Cyber & Forensics): Demonstrates Expertise in modern investigative techniques, with a keen focus on cyber crime and forensics, reporting on how these technologies assist complex crime investigations.
Content Focus: His reports revolve around police probes, the evolution of the force, and state policy, ensuring his content is highly relevant and detailed.
Credentials & Trustworthiness
Mohamed Thaver’s long-standing specialization in the crime beat—combined with his focus on technological aspects like cyber crime and his direct coverage of major institutions like the Mumbai Crime Branch and the Maharashtra Home Department—underscores his Trustworthiness and status as an expert source for detailed and reliable journalism on law and order.
He tweets @thaver_mohamed ... Read More