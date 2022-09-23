How technology helps in bringing the education gap in tier 2 and tier 3 cities

Technology has made the world smaller and more intimate. Today, technology plays a crucial role in every aspect of our daily life. The traditional methods of designating a distinct area for learning are quickly being phased away because new things may be learned from everywhere. Our potential and skills have increased and are still expanding daily. EdTech businesses that have transcended traditional learning boundaries and enabled us to interact and get to know one another have changed education and empowered students all around the world. Students now have more convenient and effective lifestyles thanks to technology’s effects on Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities. Students now have more convenient and effective lifestyles thanks to technology’s effects.

Commenting on the same Mr. Kiran Dham, CEO, Globus Infocom Limited says, “With the advent of technology, there has been a decrease in the educational gap in the Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities. Students from smaller areas are also able to Learn from experts across India & Globe. Technology has considerably improved the process of Learning and Development and given all the youngsters a platform to access top-quality education, sitting at their home at any time of the day. Ed-tech platforms are catering to the gaps in the Education system, they started providing them online consultancy in order to ensure that students from non-metropolitan cities make informed career decisions. In all, the Indian edtech firms are ensuring that the use of the right tools and assistance is provided to those who want to pursue their dreams for higher education.”

Knowing and comprehending the role technology plays in closing the achievement gap between students in tier 2 and 3 cities and those who live in major cities is both overwhelming and gratifying. The expectations of students residing in these places have been fueled by the increased adoption of technology.

Dr. Aman Mittal, Vice President, Lovely Professional University says, “Technology is ubiquitous; it has impacted each stratum of life and education is no exception. HEI’s are offering online programs, where students can pursue their courses right from their homes with the help of various digital platforms. Educational institutes in tier 2 & 3 cities connect the student to the outside world, without them having to leave the classroom. Innumerable e-resources, e-books, e-journals, e-magazines, e-research papers, along with other study material are available for the students at grass root level. Faculty is now trained and ready to present their courses digitally with the help of updated content that is in the digitally rendered form. Moreover, the digital classroom content consumed helps the student retain the information for a longer period, as the photographic memory comes into play. Students receive the course document in the mail after registering in this kind of course and mail the assignments to their teachers at educational institutions to check their progress.”

It takes collaboration between businesses, governments, non-profit organisations, and educational institutions to improve learning outcomes in order for the use of technology in education to succeed. The answer should concentrate on a single use, the requirement to use technology to foster a culture of lifelong learning among individuals so that they are not rendered obsolete despite having had an education. The sector is attempting to forge a path in digital learning.

Adding to the discussion Mr. Kafil Ahmed, Associate Director of Learning and Development, Vuram states, “In recent years, technology played a significant role in bridging the knowledge gap and creating opportunities in rural India. The access to virtual learning platforms and online knowledge repositories simplified learning and acquiring technical skills. Besides, remote working opportunities reduced the population flow from Tier 2 and 3 cities to metropolitan cities. While there are short-term challenges like communication skills, technical know-how, and understanding the corporate culture, various learning platforms and training opportunities are closing the gaps in upskilling and knowledge transfer, allowing organizations to tap into the immense human potential that drives the technology industry in India.”

Mr. Maninder Singh Bajwa, CEO and Founder, iScuela adds, “As technology appears to be the solution to closing the educational gap. Consistent efforts are being made across the country to make education a common asset. EdTech companies are driving this transition, whether it’s providing a platform for schools to operate entirely online or teaching coding to schoolchildren, because the workforce of the twenty-first century will be focused on technology that wasn’t available ten years ago. Edtech firms have contributed to student empowerment by significantly improving students’ learning and development and providing them with a platform to access high-quality education at any time of day. Due to advanced technology, students in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities have been able to continue studying, growing, and acquiring knowledge in a hands-on and open environment, paving the way for e-learning to bridge the educational divide.”

Making education more inexpensive is necessary if India is to achieve its goal of democratization. The first should be education for all social classes. In order to realize the goal of an educated India, education must become more democratic. Remote areas are also slowly integrating edtech.