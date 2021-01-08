How reinstatement of four cops impacts you, Bombay HC asks Khwaja Yunus’ mother

The BOMBAY High Court on Thursday sought to know from the mother of the 2002 Ghatkopar blast suspect, Khawaja Yunus, who died in police custody in 2003, how she was personally affected by the reinstatement of the four Mumbai police personnel accused in the custodial death case.

A division bench of Justice Nitin M Jamdar and Justice Milind N Jadhav was hearing Asiya Begum’s contempt petition seeking action against Mumbai Police Commissioner Parambir Singh, stating that the reinstatement of the four policemen was a violation of the court’s earlier orders.

“How is the petitioner personally affected by this (reinstatement),” the bench asked, adding that reinstatement was a service matter of the police.

Yunus was arrested under the Prevention of Terrorism Act (POTA) on December 25, 2002, by the Mumbai Police, which had claimed his involvement in a bomb blast at Ghatkopar on December 2 of the same year. While the police had claimed that Yunus ran away from custody on January 6, 2003, the co-accused had told the POTA court they saw him being stripped and assaulted severely.

Asiya Begam (72) has said in her plea that the Parambir Singh be held guilty for contempt of the 2004 High Court order that had directed the state to suspend the four policemen and initiate a disciplinary inquiry.

The plea added that the four policemen, facing trial on charges, including murder and destruction of evidence, were suspended in 2004 after the HC direction to the government.

The petition further said that the suspension of Assistant Inspector Sachin Vaze and constables Rajendra Tiwari, Sunil Desai and Rajaram Nikam, was revoked last June by a review committee headed by Parambir Singh, without an inquiry and without taking permission from the HC.

The HC will hear the plea after two weeks.